When Will Smith Performed A Rap About Himself With Jimmy Fallon On 'The Tonight Show'

On January 9, 2020, Will Smith made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show episode. The actor performed a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-inspired rap based on the actor's career. The rap song opened with Will and Jimmy rapping about Will's life before he was featured on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will, in the episode, also revealed the sequel he regretted making and further talked about Michael Bay believing he was responsible for his successful career.

When Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon rapped together

In the episode, the rap began with Will singing, "Let’s teach them all something about Will Smith", before mentioning his hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince. The actor went on to sing, "You can call him jazz/ You can call me dapper". He continued, "I was rappin’ just to make bus fare/ Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air". Jimmy added, "I don’t gotta tell you that show was awesome / Every Monday night, before an all-new Blossom".

Will rapped, "Six whole years/ I lived with the Banks/ So if you can dance to Carlton/ I still give thanks". The rap track next retrospected Will's climbing up the ladder from the small screen to the big one. He rapped, "But a real big star needs a real big screen/ So I had to spread my wings if you know what I mean". He continued, "Me and Martin/ A couple of Bad Boys/ Independence Day, aliens on my turf/ You invading us? Nah, ‘Welcome to Earth!'". Jimmy continued to rap about Will's marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith. He also referred to her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

After the short dance break, Will continued to rap saying, "Started out a Prince, then became the Fresh Papi/ Cause Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a force/ Willow came and told ya ‘whip your hair back and forth!'”. Several of Will Smith's movies such as Hancock, Ali, Shark Tale, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, Aladdin, and Spies in Disguise were mentioned in the rap. He sang, "So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird" and Jimmy added, "You’re a good man". Will concluded, "And bad boy for life".

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE TONIGHT SHOW

