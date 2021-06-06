When Will Smith Revealed Son Jaden's First Reaction To His Movie, 'I, Robot'!

In 2004 Wil Smith played the role of Del Spooner a technophobic homicide detective who protects the world from robots in the sci-fi action movie, I, Robot . The movie was one of its kind at the time of its release in terms of its visual effects and the movie was even nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 77th Academy Awards. Will Smith later revealed what his son Jaden Smith said to him after watching its premiere show.

Jaden Smith's reaction to Will Smith's movie I, Robot

As per IMDb, Will Smith once revealed that when he went for the first meeting of his movie, he wondered how he always ended up making movies in which he had to save the world. Later when his son Jaden Smith saw the movie at its premiere, as soon as the lights came up he told his father that he had to stop saving the world in every movie. Here are some more trivia about Will Smith's movie I, Robot.

1. Isaac Asimov's 1950 short-story collection is of the same name.

2. The motorcycle that Will Smith's character uses in the movie is a 2004 MV Agusta F4-SPR. It is one of only 300 produced worldwide.

3. No reshoots were required for the movie

4. Actor Denzel Washington was first offered the role of Spooner but rejected it to appear in The Manchurian Candidate.

Will Smith shares his weight-loss journey

A few days back Will Smith took to his Instagram and shared a shirtless photo of himself. While sharing the photo Smith wrote that he was in the worst shape of his life. Smith in another post shared that he would be working towards his goal of losing weight and getting back in shape. Smith wrote " This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!". The actor recently shared a video in which he was seen working out to shed his extra weight. Take a look at the video below.

