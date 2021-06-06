When Will Smith Revealed Why He Accepted And How He Prepared For His Role Of Muhammad Ali

Will Smith is one of the most popular actors around the world and is also been ranked as the most bankable star worldwide by Forbes. Will Smith has given the audience many unforgettable performances and his portrayal of the boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali received widespread critical and commercial success. The actor later revealed that he was reluctant to take up the role of Muhammad Ali for almost eight years before he accepted the role.

Will Smith on playing Muhammad Ali

For his performance as Muhammad Ali in the Ali movie, Will Smith received Academy Award nominations for Best Actor. In an interview back in 2006 with Primetime's special correspondent Tavis Smiley, Will Smith revealed that he didn't believe he was capable of playing the man he called "the greatest figure over the last 100 years." Smith said that he did not want to be the person who spoils the story of Muhammad Ali. Even the family of Muhammad Ali personally asked Smith to take up the role but eventually, it was the director of the movie Michael Mann who ultimately convinced Will to take up the role.

Smith told in the interview that, the director told him they would find him the best trainers in the world who would teach him to fight. Michael told Will that they were going to understand every second of Muhammad Ali's life. Smith said that after seeing Mann's plan he got confidence and started training for the role. The actor trained for almost two years to fit in the role. Smith recalled that the physical training was the most difficult part. He even asked Muhammad Ali to wait for three months before he could watch him rehearse.

On the work front, Will Smith will next be seen in the biographical drama, King Richard. The movie is based on the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Smith will be playing the role of Richard Williams while Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton will play the role of Venus and Serena Williams respectively.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ALI AND WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

