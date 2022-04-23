When Will Smith Said His Visit To India Gave Him 'a New Understanding Of Himself'

King Richard actor Will Smith made his first public appearance since the infamous Oscar slap row in late March. The 53-year-old actor was clicked in Mumbai with a spiritual guru. The actor sported a simple white tee along with what appears to be a spiritual thread wrapped around his neck for his visit to the country.

While Mumbai is no stranger to Hollywood celebrities making a surprise visit to soak in the diversity, it is surely rare to see them. However, this is not the Oscar-winning actor's first tour to India. Back in 2019, Smith visited the country as a part of his Facebook Watch show 'Will Smith’s Bucket List' where he visited major places of the world and experienced new things. During the stint, he made a stop at Haridwar and participated in various rituals, pictures of which the actor posted on his social media.

Will Smith's visit to Haridwar

On April 7, 2019, Will Smith took to his Instagram to share multiple pictures from his stay in Haridwar. In the pictures, the seasoned actor is seen engaging in several spiritual rituals like conversing with gurus and sitting near the Ganges where major religious events are hosted. In his caption, the actor talked about gaining a 'new understanding of himself' following his visit there.

He wrote, ''My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience”. Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.''

A few days prior to going to Uttarakhand, Smith was in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where he rode an autorickshaw and 'pursued his Bollywood dreams.' In the video shared by the actor, he is seen expertly driving the vehicle.

Meanwhile, not many details have been revealed regarding Will Smith's recent to Mumbai, India. The pictures that surfaced in the early hours of Saturday have been making rounds on the internet with fans wondering about the purpose behind his visit. Notably, this visit comes almost a month after the infamous incident where Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock mid-Oscars after taking an exception to the latter's joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

