When Will Smith Shared Tips On 'How To Train Your Mind To Get What You Want'

The Pursuit of Happyness actor Will Smith is known for being one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood for not only his movies but also his philosophies on life. Preaching about a mental and emotional block while achieving success, the veteran actor revealed in his Youtube video how to get what you want and training your mind for it. Read more to find out how to train in your mind through Will Smith's Youtube video.

'How To Train Your Mind To Get What You Want'

Will Smith's videos on Youtube are famous for their 'Storytime' threads. In a throwback video, the actor explained about reaching limits mentally before physically in a video titled ''How To Train Your Mind To Get What You Want'. The actor started his video revealing that he was 'hooked' on chess after defeating his father at the age of 12. His wife, Jada Pinkett, brought in the first Black Grandmaster Maurice Ashley to teach him Chess for three days.

The actor revealed the one-trick told by the Grandmaster, which was to visualize all his positions in his mind. Giving an example of Mike Tyson, Will explained how his contenders were already lost before fighting him due to their mind convincing them against defeating him. Talking about a young man, Pete McNeilly, fighting Mike Tyson with all his might for 60 seconds before eventually losing, Will Smith admired his determination and strong will.

Will Smith explained this theory on 'Limits'

Will revealed that accepting defeat mentally before committing to something is the first step to losing. He explained his experience while sky diving with his son, Jaden Smith, who told him that his mental and emotional limits were further than his actual limits and he should have 'One more go'. He explained his point further by featuring a clip from his movie Pursuit of Happyness.

'Let your mind be free to all the impossible possibilities'

'If you want something, go get it', said the actor and advised his fans to put their minds to the most impossible places and work their way towards the goal. Circling back to his experience with learning Chess, Will Smith also stated that putting your pieces where you want will help you achieve your goal more. Will Smith's Youtube has been watched over 800k times with fans complimenting his philosophy.

IMAGE- WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

