When Will Smith Took Tom Holland To An Escape Room; Read Details

Spies in Disguise is a computer-animated spy comedy film that features Will Smith and Tom Holland as part of its voice cast. The two actors met for the first time while promoting the movie. During their interaction, Smith and Holland went into an escape room.

When Will Smith took Tom Holland to an escape room

Will Smith shared a video of his first meeting with Tom Holland on his YouTube channel. They talked about how their characters in Spies in Disguise have chemistry, but this was literally their first meet ever. The movie has Smith as a detective who turns into a pigeon and Holland as a young scientific genius. They complimented each other and planned to play golf together. After their conversation, they were called into the escape room.

Will Smith and Tom Holland are blindfolded and sent into different rooms. The scenario has them in a military prison which they have to break out from using their intelligence in 30 minutes. The actors talked out loud in escaping the first room. Smith told Holland that he should his spider-sense to help them escape. Holland somehow manages to free them from the rooms.

They then have to open a box by using morse code. The two stars worked together to find what the morse code said, which was DDUL. Tom Holland tries to look for a padlock, while Will Smith goes to the box and successfully opens it. He explains to Holland that DDUL referred to Down Down Up Left. With 15 minutes remaining, they open a case that has another mystery for them.

Tom Holland gets indulge in solving the mystery and Will Smith scares him from behind. After their banter, Holland puts some pieces together and gets a box with a padlock. It will open with dates that every pigeon knows. Holland figures that it is the release date of their movie Spies in Disguise. The British actor asked Smith of the date formate American uses. They then open the box but are too afraid to press a red button. Smith tells Holland to press it as he is younger and will heal faster, but he didn't. Smith finally pushes the button and they break out from the escape room with 4 minutes 50 seconds to spare. Check out the video below from Will Smith's YouTube channel.

IMAGE: WILL SMITH YOUTUBE

