When Will Smith Tried Scuba Diving To 'attack His Fear Of Ocean'; Watch

Will Smith made his 50th birthday quite a spectacle by live-streaming several adventurous activities including bungee jumping and scuba diving. It was just days before his 50th birthday when the worldwide famous actor shared a vlog on his YouTube channel that sees him facing his biggest fear. In the shared video, the Men In Black actor revealed that the ocean is one of his biggest fears and he wouldn’t want to move ahead without 'attacking' his fear before his 50th birthday.

Will Smith faces his biggest fear

In the vlog, Will Smith explains, “the ocean is like the ultimate woman, she’s beautiful and she will nourish you but she will tear you to shreds also. The ocean is my worst fear; I don’t know where it is or where it came from but there’s something about not being able to breathe. I have tried snorkelling before and I was hyperventilating”.

He further adds, “My 50th birthday is this year and I just didn’t want to go ahead without having attacked my fear of the ocean. I flew halfway around the world to an island on the coast of Australia to face my biggest fear”. The clip features him getting prepared for the activity under the guidance of professional scuba divers. He crosses a mild storm to arrive at the Great Barrier Reef where the actor planned to scuba dive.

“This is one of my bucket list wish and right now we are about to Scuba dive the Great Barrier Reef. I have never scuba-dived before and I am excited”, said Will Smith. In the end, the actor curated his experience with some motivational words. He quipped about having a strong control on one’s mind to face the fear that stands in front of them. Check out the vlog below:

The question isn’t if you can handle the situation, the question is if you can handle your mind. Can you manage the thoughts and the emotions that are trying to poison your progress? Forget managing the situation, manage your mind. Train your mind to sit calmly in the eye of the storm.

(Promo Image Source: Will Smith's YouTube)