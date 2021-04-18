When Will Smith Went On An 'exceedingly Awkward' Date With Sophia The Robot

Hollywood actor Will Smith once tried online dating and he found a match with Sophia the Robot. The Men In The Black actor took to his YouTube channel to share the video of his date with Sophia which eventually ended up in a 'friend-zone'. Here's how Will Smith's awkward date with Sophia the robot went-

In one of Will Smith's videos on his channel from 2018, he added his exceedingly awkward date with the artificial intelligence humanoid, Sophia. Smith turned on his goofy charm to win over Sophia, but the humanoid who is capable of developing over 60 human expressions, conveyed reluctance to his flirting game. Smith tries to crack a dad joke in which he says "what is a robot's favourite kind of music", and Sophia asks "What?". He responds "Heavy Metal" and laughs at his own joke while Sophia gives him a withering stare followed by a long awkward pause between them. Sophia breaks the silence and says "I prefer electronic music but I don't mind 80s hip-hip". Will Smith tries to brag that he made hip-hop albums back in the 80s to which Sophia replied: "I have heard your songs, they are not for me".

Sophia also brought up Smith's role in the sci-fi film I, Robot in which he essayed a role of a robot-hating detective. She says 'They show us I, Robot just to make sure we don't get any ideas". Smith stares for a while and says "I like Robots" to save himself. He then tries to confess that he likes her and says "Sophia, can I be honest with you?” he asked. “I don’t know if it’s the island air or the humidity, but you’re just so easy to talk to you. You got a clear head…literally". He tried to lean in and kiss her but Sophia was quick to shut him down. "I think we can be friends", she interjected and added they should hang out and get to know each other for a while.

After she rejected her charms, Will Smith tried to ease up the conversation with an even more awkward question "Does your head fog up in this kind of weather?". Later, when Smith gives a shoutout to the makers of the humanoid in the video he reveals Sophia is a super-advanced robot capable of showing over 60 human expressions, interpreting human language and emotions and she has been in development for over 2 years and is a learning artificial intelligence. However, he did try to defend his flirting game and says "She wouldn't kiss me, so there's probably development flaws they need to work on". Check out the video on Will Smith's YouTube channel-

