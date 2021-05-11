When Will Venom 2 Release? Will The Movie Release On A Different Date In India?

This summer, filmgoers will have loads of choices, as a number of movies that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are finally making their way to theatres, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka Venom 2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, featuring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris, and directed by Andy Serkis was set to release in October 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID situation. The first Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer was released on Monday, May 10, 2021, showing more of Eddie Brock and Venom's unusual dynamic that fans enjoyed in the first film.

When will Venom 2 release?

The Venom 2 release date has had a lot of shifts and turns owing to the pandemic situation at hand. After the October 2020 date, the film was scheduled to release on September 17, 2021, but was further pushed a week owing to the release clashing with the newest instalment of the Fast and Furious series. The film is therefore finally going to be releasing on September 24, 2021. As for the Venom 2 release date in India, no specific different date has been mentioned as of now which could either mean the film will be releasing on September 24 in India as well or an alternate release date will be announced later.

For those wondering if the film will be releasing on streaming services as well, the answer is no. As per the trailer, the film will be releasing exclusively in theatres. So while the film is running in theatres, there is no way that it will be available on a streaming service. After this, the rights will be sold to the Starz network because of a longstanding partnership between the label and the network. On the other hand, Sony has recently signed a deal with Netflix so at some point, the film is sure to be streaming on the OTT portal as well. Sony has also signed a deal with Disney but that is for films that will be releasing post-2022 and Venom 2 will not be falling into that category.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM VENOM 2'S TRAILER

