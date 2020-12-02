When Would Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Air On TV? Check The Date And Time Here

Christmas is incomplete without watching a TV special of Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer on TV. The TV special has been airing on television ever since 1964. The animated movie is famous for its adorable reindeer as well as the famous tunes of Holly Jolly Christmas and We're a Couple of Misfits. Even though the movie is not being streamed by any platform, it can be watched on live TV. The first air is already completed on December 1st on CBS. Many people are therefore searching about "When is Rudolph the red nosed reindeer airing on TV?" to find out when the movie is airing on their television channel.

When is Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer airing on TV?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is famous for the misfit shiny nose reindeer who guides Santa's sleigh even in the bad storm on Christmas eve. This is the story of the 1964's classic Christmas movie which is narrated by Burl Ives. The film is the longest holiday special that airs every Christmas on TV channels. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer movie is the well-known version of all the Rudolph adaptations that were made by New York-based Rankin/Bass Productions' in 1964. Check out what channel is Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer airing on?

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. on Freeform channel

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5:40 p.m. on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. on Freeform

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8:50 p.m. on Freeform

Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. on Freeform

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer movie

The 1964 Rankin-Bass creation shows a classic story about Rudolph the reindeer. The story is narrated by voices by Burl Ives who plays Sam the Snowman, while Larry D. Mann voices the role of Yukon Cornelius, Billie Mae Richards voiced Rudolph, while Paul Soles voices Hermey and Stan Francis give the voice for Santa Claus. The movie can also be watched even if you are not in the US, but have a live Tv subscription on Hulu.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer movie is about a misfit reindeer and his friends. The film is directed by Larry Roemer, while it is written by Romeo Muller and Robert May. It is a stop motion animated TV special movie which first aired on NBC network. This year it would be 55th anniversary of the TV special being aired on television as a holiday special.

