Where Did Travis Scott Release His First EP? Know All About The American Rapper

Travis Scott made his music debut over thirteen years ago in 2008, when he launched his first extended play named The Graduates. However, do you know that the rapper didn’t have a label on it and released it on a social media platform? Scroll along and find out all the details about the American rapper’s debut album.

Where did Travis Scott release his first EP?

According to Daily Rap Facts, Travis released his first extended playback in 2008 on the then famous social media platform Myspace. He did his debut musical project in collaboration with his long-time friend Chris Holloway and the songs were heavily auto-tuned. The EP consisted of eight songs, which were No Introductions, Instrumental, Day ‘n’ Nite, Dream, Instrumental 2, Rush, Have You Ever Heard and Who Am I.

A look at Travis Scott’s latest work

The rapper made it to the cover of GQ in September 2020 and revealed in the issue that he will soon be releasing an album featuring Kid Cudi. He had also released his number one single The Scotts in May 2020. However, he hasn’t shared any further information about the album after that.

On August 22, 2020, he released the single The Plan which was the theme song for Christopher Nolan’s directorial Tenet. A month later on September 25, 2020, Travis Scott released his single Franchise, which also featured the rappers Young Thug and MIA. The song was also previewed by Scott and Chase B on their WAV radio, White Tee, prior to its release.

Franchise debuted at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 list, making Travis Scott the first artist in the history of Billboard charts to have three songs that debuted at number one, within a year. Shortly after the release of Franchise, a remix version of the song along with American rapper Future was released on October 7, 2020. After this, on January 15, 2021, Travis officially released the song Goosebumps featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar. The song had earlier been sent to rhythmic radio back in December 2016 as the third single from Scott's second studio album - Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight by Grand Hustle Records and Epic Records.

Promo Image Source: Travis Scott’s Instagram