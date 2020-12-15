Where Is 'A Christmas In Tennessee' Filmed? Know Where This Classic Movie Was Shot

Lifetime movies have been widely loved by the audiences because of their plotline and character development. Christmas In Tennessee is one such classic Lifetime romantic movie. The movie released in 2018 and is a must-watch for Christmas lovers. Christmas In Tennessee cast includes Rachel Boston, Andrew W. Walker, Patricia Richardson, Kate Moyer and Bill Lake among others. If one wants to know the filming locations of the movie, this article provides all the details of the same.

Christmas In Tennesse filming location

Where is Christmas In Tennessee filmed?

According to IMDb, A Christmas In Tennesse is shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Stonewall, Manitoba. Both of these places are located in Canada. Read ahead to know more about these locations.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

This place is located in Canada. It is the capital city of Manitoba state. Most of the A Christmas In Tennessee filming has taken place here. This is one of the most beautiful of Christmas In Tennessee filming location. Other popular movies like Run, Nobody, Craft: The Legacy, Christmas By Starlight and Fractured have been shot here as well. One of the most attractive tourist points of this place is the intersection of the Red and Assiniboine rivers which is considered as a historic site.

Stonewall, Manitoba

Some parts of the movie have been shot in Stonewall in Manitoba. This is one of the most picturesque of A Christmas In Tennessee filming location. Other popular movies like Radio Christmas, Heaven Is For Real, The Lazarus Project, Always and Forever Christmas and McKenna Shoots for the Stars have been shot here as well. This is a very small town in the state of Manitoba.

The plot of A Christmas In Tennessee

The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who runs a bakery with the help of her mother. Their bakery is located in White Pines, Tennessee. One day, they receive news that their area is going to be undertaken by a real estate developer to build a corporate ski resort there. The bakery owners fight with the help of their neighbours for the hard-earned place. But they are saved by someone who has a sweet tooth and comes to save the place.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer

