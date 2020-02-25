Where Is Bill Cosby? His Journey From Comedy Stages To The State Prison

William Henry Cosby Jr., who is popularly known as Bill Cosby, is an American stand-up comedian who was convicted as a sex offender. The stand-up comedian was one of the most reputed artists for the comedy industry who managed to win a number of awards for his performance. During the mid-2010s, a number of sexual assault accusations on Billy Cosby managed to gain a lot of media attention. There were rumours that around 60 women had accused him of either attempted sexual assault, rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse, or sexual misconduct. A lot of people have been speculating about Bill Cosby lately. Here's all we know.

Why exactly was Bill Cosby put in jail?

A number of cases started getting in evidence and statements against Bill and, in 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was then sentenced to three to ten years in prison in September 2018. Bill had to give up his career for a bit and serve his punishment. A number of people were shocked to see a high-profile identity being guilty of a number of sexual assault accusations.

America's prisons are the current slave plantations & the low income whites still ignorantly believe that they are in the white club of entitlement....& this so called wealthy nation has an unbelievable rate of 48% poverty...which is mostly white... — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 19, 2019

What prison is Bill Cosby in and where is Bill Cosby incarcerated?

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison and a $25,000 fine plus court costs of both trials on September 25, 2018. The Cosby star was initially put in Montgomery County Correctional Facility and was then moved to the state prison, SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania. Currently, the actor is in administrative segregation into the general population which was given to him on January 28, 2019.

