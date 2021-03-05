Where Is Coming 2 America Filmed? Details About The Latest Comedy Starring Eddie Murphy

Amazon Prime greeted its viewers with an exciting movie Coming 2 America which released on Amazon Prime Video today on March 5, 2021. The comedy movie is a sequel to the 1988 movie Coming to America which featured Eddie Murphy in the lead role. The recent sequel is helmed by Craig Brewer. The movie features Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprising their iconic roles of Prince Akeem Joffer and Semmi. The trailer of Coming 2 America was received well by users all over the world. The initial Coming 2 America review has also been mostly positive.

The movie features Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones among others in key roles. As the movie released today, a lot of people are curious to know about the Coming 2 America filming locations and have been wondering where is Coming 2 America filmed. For all the people who are curious to know about the Coming 2 America shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is Coming 2 America filmed?

According to a report by HITC.com, Coming 2 America was majorly filmed in Atlanta Georgia, USA. The audience might get surprised that the sequel of Coming to America was not shot at Queens in New York City but in Atlanta. The cast and crew recreated the illusion of the borough in the streets of Atlanta and also on the Tyler Perry Studio sound stages. Filming of Coming 2 America started in August 2019.

Coming 2 America filming locations

In an interview for the film’s press notes, the production designer of the film Jefferson Sage had shared that there are enough complex streets and buildings in Atlanta that gave them the core of what New York would be like. He also mentioned that they did not want to spend a great amount of time in Queens for the movie and they had enough infrastructure to do some street setups. They created interior shots of Coming 2 America on stage and were careful about finding views out of the windows that were New York-oriented.

For the palace sequences, they did not recreate the first palace. Instead, it was referenced in exterior scenes and used digital effects. Apart from this, American rapper Rick Ross’ Georgia estate has also been used as one of the Coming 2 America shooting locations. Rick Ross had confirmed the same in an earlier interview on Atlanta’s Power 96.

