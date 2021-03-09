Where Is 'Duel At Diablo' Filmed? Read To Know About The Movie's Shooting Location

The 1966 film, Duel at Diablo is a western thriller drama film helmed by Ralph Nelson. The movie stars James Garner, Sidney Poitier, Bibi Andersson, Dennis Weaver and Bill Travers in lead roles. The film revolves around a supply Army column heads for the next fort in Apache territory, an ex-scout looks for the murderer of his Indian wife, and a housewife abandons her husband to join her Apache lover's tribe. The movie went on to garner rave reviews from audiences for its storyline and acting skills. If you are wondering where was Duel at Diablo filmed, here's taking a look at the Duel at Diablo's filming location.

Where is Duel at Diablo filmed?

According to IMDb, the filming of Duel at Diablo was done in various parts of the US such as Monument Valley, Fredonia, Johnson Canyon, Kanab Movie Fort, Kanab, Colorado City, Southern Utah, and many more. Parts of the film were shot in Paria, Glen Canyon, Tom's Canyon, White Cliffs, Vermilion Cliffs, and Kaibab National Forest in Utah. The shooting of the film began from September 8, 1965, to December 1965.

The plot of the film

Lieutenant McAllister is tasked with transporting several ammunition waggons across Apache territory with only a small contingent of rookie soldiers to protect them. Ex-scout Jess Remsberg joins them on the journey in search of Ellen Grange, who has mysteriously run off to rejoin them after being recently released from Apache captivity. Remsberg reclaims Ellen and leaves her with the besieged soldiers as he rides off to the fort, not just for assistance, but also to track down the man who murdered and scalped his Indian wife.

Duel at Diablo cast