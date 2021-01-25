Where Is 'Frozen In Love Filmed? All About The Rachael Leigh Cook And Niall Matter Starrer

The Hallmark movie Frozen in Love is about a story of a bookstore owner named Mary and a professional hockey player named Adam. The two join hands as they plan to reinstate the bookstore and give it a memorable makeover. They soon fall in love and the movie thus tells about the story of these two individuals living in the city of Denver. Directed by Scott Smith, the film released in 2018. Read on to know where is Frozen in Love filmed? Is the movie filmed in Denver as the plot of the movie states?

Where is Frozen in Love filmed?

According to IMDb, the movie has been filmed in Britsih Columbia, Canada during the period of November to December 2017. The main location of filming is mentioned as Revelstoke downtown, the Revelstoke Forum, Grizzly Plaza and at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. All these locations are located in Revelstoke, BC, which is situated on Mount Mackenzie. As reported in heavy website, the movie Frozen in Love was actually filmed in British Columbia, Canada, which includes location like Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Revelstoke, BC on Mount Mackenzie

Frozen in Love is not the only movie that was filmed in Revelstoke, BC, Canada, Marry me at Christmas was filmed there as well. According to the local Canadian newspaper called rosslandnews, the downtown Revelstoke region was one of the important regions in filming this Hallmark movie.

Filming locations in Revelstoke included regions like Grizzly Plaza, Grizzly Bear Square, Mackenzie Avenue, Revelstoke Forum, and more. Check out more pics from these regions.

Maple Ridge Public Library

Filming location of Frozen in Love also includes Maple Ridge, BC. This is the location where the library scenes of the movie were filmed. Take a look at some of the pics from this famous library in BC, Canada.

The movie Frozen in Love has received a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb. Like many Hallmark movies, British Columbia is a popular place as many Christmas movies are shot in this region. Some examples are films like The Mistletoe Inn, A Gift to remember, The Christmas Train, A Royal New Year’s Eve, Christmas Homecoming, A Joyous Christmas, Coming Home for Christmas, and more.

