Where Is Love On Harbor Island Filmed? All Details About The Television Movie

Love on Harbor Island is a romantic drama television movie, written and directed by Lucie Guest. The movie premiered on August 8, 2020, and aired on the channel Hallmark. The movie cast Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner, and Brenda Matthews as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an interior designer, Lily Summers who returns home to help her Aunt Maggie run her marina-side bed and breakfast place. Over there, Lily meets Marcus, a handsome seaplane pilot whose work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is. The movie won praises not only for the performances of the actors and the storyline but also for the beautiful location it was shot in. Here is all about the Love on Harbor Island filming locations. Read ahead to know more about it.

Also Read | 'Outrageous Pumpkins' Filming Location: Where Was The Show Filmed?

Where is Love on Harbor Island filmed?

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, also commonly known as the Saltwater City, is situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. The place has been acknowledged as the “Hollywood North” since it has become the home to many production studios and is one of the most popular shooting locations in the entire world. The biggest advantage of the place is that the climate of Vancouver is usually cool throughout the year. Vancouver has been a hotspot for many of the Hallmark movies, including superhit movies and television shows like Deadpool, Twilight, Riverdale, and many more. Many scenes in the movie were also shot in Sandpiper Golf Course, that is located in the Fraser Valley, and is regarded as one of the best resort courses in British Columbia.

Also Read | Anna Faris & Tom Cavanagh Starrer 'Yogi Bear' Filming Locations Revealed; Read More

Maple Ridge, British Columbia

Maple Ridge is situated in the North-Eastern section of Greater Vancouver. The Golden Ears and the Fraser River surround the place. The kitchen scene from the movie where Marcus catches Lily dancing to her favourite song without giving a care to the world was shot at a local farm and restaurant called the Golden Ears Cheesecrafters, in Maple Ridge. Many scenes from the movie that revolves around Marcus’ dog’s rescue shelter were shot on the farm.

Also Read | Emily In Paris Filming Location: Netflix's Recent Show Is A Perfect French Virtual Tour

Trailer

Also Read | 'Flesh And Blood' Filming Location And Other Details About The TV Mini-series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.