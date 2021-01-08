Where Is 'Pieces Of A Woman' Filmed? Know About Shooting Locations Of This 2020 Film

Pieces of a Woman is a 2020 drama film directed by Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó, currently streaming on Netflix. It stars Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Jimmie Fails, and Ellen Burstyn in pivotal roles.

The plot of the drama film revolves around a married couple from Boston, Martha and Sean, who are about to become parents, but later their home birth ends in huge tragedy. Their midwife faces charges of criminal negligence, and over the next year, Martha deals with her grief whilst navigating relationships with her husband and mother, as well as her midwife whom she faces in court. Read on to know about Pieces of a Woman filming location.

Where is Pieces of a Woman filmed?

According to a report by HITC, while the film is set in Boston, most of the filming of the drama has taken place in Canada, specifically in Montreal. The filming of Pieces of a Woman commenced in September 2019 and was wrapped up by early 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and everything came to a standstill. A lot of movies and shows have been shot in Montreal, courtesy of its attractive tax credits and beautiful locations. The city also boasts of varied architecture and nature, which makes it an optimum shoot location. A few scenes for this film may have been shot in the Old Montreal area.

Some parts of the movie have also been filmed in the capital city of Norway, Oslo. Parts of the end sequence in the film were shot in and around Oslo. A few sequences were also filmed in the port and river city of Drammen, which is about 22 miles from Norway's capital city.

The film had its world premiere on September 4, 2020, at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, where Kirby won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. It was released in select theatres on December 30, 2020, before beginning to digitally stream on Netflix on January 7, 2021. The screenplay of the film has been written by Kata Weber, who wrote the film based on her own experience losing her child with director Mundruczo, her partner, to an unsuccessful pregnancy.

