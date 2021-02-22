Where Is The ABC Murders Filmed? Read More On The BBC's Mystery Thriller Series' Locations

The ABC Murders is a mystery thriller television series which released on British free-to-air television network BBC One in 2018. The series is based on Agatha Christie’s 1936 novel of the same name. The series stars John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot with Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Tara Fitzgerald, and Shirley Henderson in supporting roles. Read more to know about the places where filming of The ABC Murders took place.

Also Read: 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Episode 7 Teaser Leaves Fans Concerned; Here's Why

Where is The ABC Murders filmed?

The ABC Murders was mostly filmed on location around Yorkshire, a historic county of Northern England, including Grosmont, Leeds, Pickering, Ripon, Saltaire, Skelton-on-Ure, and Wakefield. According to Screen Yorkshire, the location manager of the series Charlie Thompson said that Yorkshire offered them a perfect base for the series. He revealed they had easy reach to other locations within less span of time, including doubles for 1920s London. He described Yorkshire to have a film-friendly environment and called it the best filming location in the U.K.

Scotland Yard

The ABC Murders filming location for Scotland yard was taken at Bradford City Hall. As John Malkovich’s character 'Hercule Poirot' entered the Scotland Yard for the first time at the start of Episode 1, we could see the lookout of the tiled entrance hall and stairs, complete with glowing lamps. The extras in period police uniform popped up around the Victorian heart of Bradford’s town Centre for scenes that appeared later in the series.

Also Read: Behind Her Eyes Ending Explained: All You Need To Know About Who David Married At The End

Andover Station

The establishing shots of Andover station were filmed at the Albert Terrace in Saltaire which is the UNESCO Heritage Site Village. The setting was used when Poirot first arrived in Andover and called at the tobacconist’s shop. When he arrived and inspected the Andover Town Centre Map the shot was taken at Saltaire’s Victorian Road.

Bexhill Station

The filming of The ABC Murders Bexhill Station was shot in Yorkshire's Ripon Spa Baths. In the series, the Edwardian bath house’s entrance hall was transformed into a train station waiting room because of the look of the wooden arches. According to Find That Location(FTH) the nearby Park street was commandeered by the cast and crew in July 2018 when the exterior shots of Bexhill Station were filmed at the bathhouse and the portico was clearly seen in the first episode.

Also Read: How Many Episodes Are There In Behind Her Eyes? Netflix's All-new Psychothriller Series

Chruston

The ABC Murders filming location for Carmichael Clarke’s residence at Churston were filmed at Newby Hall which was another location in Yorkshire itself. According to FTH the red brick stately home is located near Ripon and opens to the public on dates from spring to autumn. The interiors and exteriors were seen in the series including the part when Inspector Crome’s interview took place in the library.

Paddington Station

The Paddington Underground Station location was shot in the long-abandoned Aldwych tube station in London. We could see the platform’s distinctive black tile design and the tunnel entrance when Hercule Poirot steps from the tube train. He then climbed the stairs to a deserted ticket hall before one of the series’ pivotal moments when the discovery of the note was directed at Poirot himself.

Image source: Stills from The ABC Murders and Shutterstock images

Also Read: Netflix’s Much-anticipated Series 'Dota 2' Gets A Release Date; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.