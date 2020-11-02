Where Is The Movie 'Braven' Filmed? Know All About The Locations Of This Action Thriller

Braven is an action thriller movie, released in 2018. It has been co-written by Mike Nilon and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, and directed by Lin Oeding. The movie cast Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Stephen Lang, Jill Wagner, and Brendan Fletcher as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a son and a father, who have to protect their family from a group of drug runners, at a wilderness cabin. The movie received huge critical acclamation and was a big success at the box office. Another thing that fans wonder the most is that where is the movie Braven filmed. Read further ahead to know Braven filming locations.

Also Read | Where Was 'Practical Magic' Filmed? Filming Location, Other Details About 1998 Movie

Where is Braven filmed?

Here is the answer to the question, where is the movie Braven filmed. The shooting for Braven began in early December 2015, in Newfoundland, Canada. According to reports from CBC, the director of the movie, Lin Oeding said that when he saw the pictures of the location, it was an easy decision and a no-brainer. He said that Newfoundland is a gorgeous place and he had fixed it as the filming location for Braven in November 2015. The director mentioned that it is a cool movie set in beautiful Newfoundland. He revealed that the movie actually takes place somewhere on the Canadian border but Newfoundland is just a stunning backdrop.

Image Source: A still from Braven

Also Read | Where Is 'Ice Lake Rebels' Filmed? Know Other Details About The Reality Television Series

The lead actor of the movie, Jason Momoa is also the co-producer of the movie, along with his partner Brian Mendoza, through their Pride of Gypsies banner. According to reports from CBC, just as Momoa approached Lin Oeding about directing the movie. Both of them together agreed that Newfoundland would make the most sense to the movie given the scenery, as Jason Momoa was already in the province shooting for the Discovery Canada series, Frontier.

Image Source: A still from Braven

Also Read | Where Is Southern Charm Filmed? Here Are The Shooting Locations Of The Socialist Drama

According to reports from CBC, the Hollywood director, Lin Oeding said that coming from Los Angeles to Canada’s most eastern province during the winter season was certainly a big change. He had to quickly get geared up with a Canada Goose jacket and snow pants. Not only Braven, but the director sees a lot of potential in Newfoundland for many future Hollywood movies, given what has already been shot on the island over the last several years.

Also Read | Where Is Unsellable Houses Filmed? Here Are The Shooting Locations Of The Real Estate Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.