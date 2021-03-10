Where Is 'Versailles' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The French Historical Drama Revealed

The French historical fiction drama Versailles is a Canal+ series, which is set during the times of the Palace of Versailles' construction during King Louis XIV's reign. The first season of this television series premiered on the premium TV channel back in November 2015 and ended in May 2018 with the conclusion of season 3. Along with this Simon Mirren and David Wolstencroft series' plot, the picturesque locations where it was filmed also became one of the highlights of Versailles. However, do you know "where is Versailles filmed?" or "where is the palace of Versailles compared to Paris?" If not, read on to know about all the shooting locations of Versailles.

Versailles filming location revealed!

According to a report by The Sun, the first season of Versailles cost the makers around £20 million with a lavish production comprising elaborate costumes and beautiful backdrops. While the masses would assume that most of the scenes in this series would be filmed in the Palace of Versailles as the title of the Canal+ show suggests, it's not entirely the truth. Although multiple scenes were shot in the bedrooms, gardens and staterooms of the iconic France palace, other scenes were filmed at nearby locations.

Check out the list of other Versailles filming locations below:

The Château de Champs-sur-Marne gardens

The Château de Maisons-Laffitte

The Château de Janvry

The Château de Pierrefonds

The Château of Lésigny

The Château of Vigny

The Château de Sceaux

The commune of Rambouillet

Vaux-le-Vicomte

About 'Versailles'

The Canal+ original television series' episodes were directed by several directors including Jalil Lespert, Christoph Schrewe, Thomas Vincent, Daniel Roby, Mike Barker, Louis Choquette, Richard Clark, Edward Bazalgette and Peter Van Hees. Versailles starred George Blagden, Alexander Vlahos, Tygh Runyan, Stuart Bowman, Amira Casar, Evan Williams, Noémie Schmidt, Anna Brewster and Sarah Winter in the lead roles. The series, set against the backdrop of the late 1660s, aired a total of 30 episodes. In terms of its reviews, the series garnered mixed reviews from netizens while its first season has a rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes while it has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.

