Where Is 'Westworld' Filmed? List Of Filming Locations Of The Series

Westworld is an American science fiction show which returned to the screens with the 3rd season that belongs to the dystopian genre. The show enjoys huge popularity among its fans and is based on the 1973 film of the same name. The third season has been shot at various beautiful locations which always makes the fans wonder where is Westworld filmed.

Westworld filming locations

According to a report in InNews.co.uk, the majority of the initial two seasons was filmed on a movie ranch in Santa Clarita in California. Reportedly, the location was chosen to reflect the wild west feel of the park. Reportedly, the scenes that were shot indoors filmed at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank. The media portal states that the series also showed scenes shot in Utah and Arizona.

West World shooting locations: Here is more information about the 3rd season

Los Angeles

The latest season is set in Los Angeles. The media portal, InNews.co.UK, reports that parts of the season are also shot in Los Angeles.

Singapore

Several cast members of the series would upload behind the scenes pictures from Singapore which is where some parts of the show are filmed at.

Valencia

The media portal reported that parts of the series are filmed at Valencia. Reportedly, several cast members were spotted in the city when the scene at Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences was shot for the season.

Catalonia

Catalonia is among the locations where the latest series was shot at in parts, reports say.

Bonus: Westworld season 1 and 2 shooting locations according to IMDb

Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah, USA

Moab, Utah, USA

Melody Ranch - 24715 Oak Creek Avenue, Newhall, California, USA

Mexican Street, Backlot, Universal Studios - 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, California, USA

Santa Clarita, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA

European Street, Backlot, Universal Studios - 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, California, USA

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park - 10700 W. Escondido Canyon Rd., Agua Dulce, California, USA

Kayenta, Arizona, USA

Simi Valley, California, USA

Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA

Agathla Peak, Arizona, USA

Fillmore & Western Railroad, Fillmore, California, USA

Los Angeles Convention Center - 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Downtown, Los Angeles, California, USA

Skirball Cultural Center - 2701 N. Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, USA

Pacific Design Center - 8687 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, California, USA

Veluzat Motion Picture Ranch, Saugus, California, USA

Universal City, California, USA

Rating

Westworld has been highly rated on various media platforms. On IMDb, the series has received 8.6/10 rating by over 4 lakh users.

