Where To Watch 'Do Not Reply'? Know All Streaming Details Of This Teen Survival Movie

The movie Do not reply is a teen survival drama that was released in 2019. This movie from directors duo Daniel Woltosz and Walter Woltosz tells how a teen Chelsea becomes involved in a dangerous kidnapping and how she survives. If you are searching for where to watch Do not reply online; read this article till the end to know more.

Where to watch 'Do not reply' movie online?

Many OTT platforms offer Do not reply streaming for their subscribers. If you have either Amazon prime, Disney+, or Starz, you can watch the movie online.

If you have Amazon Prime Subscription, you can watch Do not reply full movie on the Amazon Prime Video service. The monthly charge for Amazon Prime starts from $12.49. On the other hand, students can avail their exclusive Amazon Prime membership for $6.99 per month. Amazon also offers thirty days trial period.

Those who have Disney+ paid subscriptions can also opt to watch Do not to reply online on that OTT platform. In India, the movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar. You just have to get a paid subscription for Disney+ to watch this movie.

On the other hand, Starz also offers Do not reply streaming service. Those who have paid subscriptions for Starz can also watch this movie online. Starz subscription starts at $8.99 per month with seven days of free trial.

The movie is not available on Netflix. Hence, the Netflix users will not be able to stream Do not reply full movie from their Netflix account. Similarly, You can also stream this movie from HULU TV. The HULU subscription fee starts from $5.99 per month.

These are all the OTT platforms and online sources available for there to watch Do not reply online.

Do not reply: story, cast, and crew

Do not reply tells the story of a teenager Chelsea whose life takes a dangerous turn after responding to a message of a person named Brad on social media. She is abducted by Brad and is held captive with many other girls. They are subjected to the Virtual Reality filmed murders of Brad, and Chelsea should find a way to survive from this nightmare and kidnapping to escape and reach home.

Do not reply movie stars Manada Arcuri in the lead role of Chelsea. Jackson Rathbone plays the role of Brad, the kidnapper. It also stars Kerri Medders, Elise Luthman, Ashlee Fuss, Ivon Milan, Courtney Henggeler, and Nikki Leigh in prominent roles.

