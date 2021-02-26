Where To Watch I Care A Lot? Catch The Latest Dark Satire Flick On This Streaming Service

I Care A Lot has been gaining popularity steadily ever since it came out. The controversial film has polarised film critics and fans alike but one thing is clear, its popularity isn't going away anytime soon. If you've not seen I Care A Lot, it's an excellent time to check out the film. Read on to find out where to watch I Care a Lot.

Where to Watch I Care a Lot?

Viewers can catch I Care a Lot streaming on Netflix. The film has been produced and developed by Netflix and is a part of their Netflix Original library. While critics have been loving the film, the reviews by the audiences have been nothing short of astounding. The film is available to anyone anywhere with access to Netflix.

About I Care A Lot

I Care A Lot is fast-paced dark humour that deserves a watch. The film is written and directed by J Blakeson and follows the story of Marla Grayson, played by the very talented actress Rosamund Pike. Marla is a cunning legal guardian for the old and the weak. She takes over the affairs of old folks and scams them out of their money and possessions. Her plans to con innocent old people go smoothly enough until she encounters Roman Lunyov, played by Peter Dinklage (from Game of Thrones). Roman is a pretty powerful gangster who realises what Marla is up to when one of his close acquaintances is admitted into Marla's care. Other popular cast members include Eiza Gonzalez, Dianne West, and Chris Messina.

I Care A Lot Review

I Care A Lot is a well-made dark satire piece of film. It's been made with so much intricacy that the majority of the viewers missed the whole point of the film. I Care A Lot is a sharp mockery of the elderly healthcare system and the crony capitalism mentality that encourages it. A lot of corporate high-end care houses for the elderly operate this way. They milk fortunes from unknowing elderly in the name of caretaking and special services. Rosamund Pike plays her character with chilling perfection. Viewers can't help but her character and admire her performance in this film. Peter Dinklage also adds a devilish touch to his gangster character and is an effective part of the film's weird satirical atmosphere. It's a film you have to watch more than once to really appreciate. Stay tuned for more updates on I Care A Lot and upcoming Netflix releases.

