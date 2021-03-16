Where To Watch 'Nomadland', 'Minari' And Other Best Picture Oscar 2021 Nominations

The nominations for the 93rd annual Oscar awards were announced recently by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Monday, March 15 on a live stream. The Oscar awards were scheduled to be held on February 28 but were postponed to April 25 due to the ongoing pandemic. Since the Oscar 2021 nominations are announced, we bring to you where to stream the movies that have been nominated under the Best Picture category.

Where to stream Oscar 2021 Nominations

This year, the nominated movies are comparatively easier to stream as many of these were released on OTT platforms amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The movies that are nominated for this years Oscars include Nomadland, Minari, Mank, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7. While many of these movies are available on home platforms, some movies like Judas and the Black Messiah have stopped the streaming of their movie post nominations and will be exclusively only in theatres.

Where to watch Nomadland?

One of the most critically acclaimed movies and the frontrunner for the Academy Awards, the lyrical Western drama, Nomadland directed by Chloé Zhao’s is streaming only on Hulu. The movie is also running in the theatres and you can check the show timings and schedule at your local movie halls. Bankrolled by Searchlight Pictures, Chloe has become the first woman of colour to be nominated for Best Director and the first woman ever to have had the most nominations in a single year.

is Minari on Netflix?

The tender drama film of a Korean American family helmed by Lee Chung is exclusively running gin theatres. The movie is not available on Netflix but can be rented on Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu. The movie had bagged 6 Oscar nominations. The movie was first released at the Sundance Festival in January 2021 and also won an award there.

Where to Stream Mank?

Amanda Seyfried starrer Mank is a black and white movie revolved around the story of Citizen Kane. Directed by David Fincher, Mank has bagged the highest number of Oscar 2021 nominations with a whopping total of 10 nominations.

How to watch Sound of Metal?

The movie about a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing has earned six nominations including the lead Riz Ahmed for Best Actor. Darius Marder's Sound of Metal is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch The Trial of the Chicago 7?

The courtroom drama set in the 1960s' directed by Aaron Sorkin has also earned six nominations in the Oscars. While the producers of the movie Paramount Pictures wanted to release the movie in theatres, the pandemic restricted them from doing so. Streaming platform Netflix bought the rights to the movie and The Trial of the Chicago 7 is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.