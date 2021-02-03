Where To Watch Summer Of Soul - Read About The Streaming Details Of This Documentary

The 1969 Harlem Music Festival was a festival over six weekends, which was an excellent stage for African American musicians like Nina Simone, Steve Wonder, Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln, B.B. King, G. Knight, and others. This festival became a prime face of the African American talent and celebrated all the music forms like Motown pop, psychedelic rock, afrobeat, etc. Ahmir Questlove Thompson is back with the unseen footage of this festival, which became known as the “The Black Woodstock." A documentary named Summer of Soul tries to show the past again.

Thompson has named his documentary Summer of Soul (…Or the Revolution Could Not be Televised). This documentary recently premiered at the Sundance Festival on 28th January 2021. If you want to watch this documentary and know where to watch Summer of Soul, read this article to learn more.

Where to watch Summer of Soul?

This documentary was only released at The Sundance Festival and is awaiting its official release in theatres. Even if you have missed your chance to watch Summer of Soul online, you can stream the movie online. At present, the deadline is offering Summer of Soul streaming online for its viewers. You can play the documentary from there.

Unfortunately, Summer of Soul is not available on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. So, you cannot stream this docu-film from these platforms. Similarly, the movie is also not available on HBO Max or Disney+. At present, Summer of Soul streaming is also not available on HULU TV or VuduTV, or any other broadcasting streaming service.

There is no news when Summer of Soul full movie will be available online. The documentary is still making its rounds in different film festivals. Hence, viewers have to wait for some time to check which OTT platform offers Summer of Soul full movie online.

Summer of Soul- The story behind it

Wondering where to watch Summer of Soul online? Then you might be interested to know how this movie was made. According to apnews.com, this revolutionary concert was filmed by Hal Tulchin, a veteran television professional. But, he could not find distributors for his 40 hour-long footage of the festival of black music. Fortunately, Questlovefound this footage and decided to restore it and make a documentary about the unforgettable moments in the world of music. He worked on the unedited footage in 2020 and compressed it into a 117 minute documentary with some memorable music from legendary musicians. It has footage of musicians' original performance like Simone, Sly, and The Family Stone, Hugh Masekela, and even Mahalia Jackson and others.

