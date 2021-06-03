Where To Watch 'The Curse Of La Llorona' Online? Details About The 2019 Horror Film

The Curse of La Llorona is a 2019 supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves and stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, and Patricia Velásquez. This movie is the sixth instalment in The Conjuring Universe franchise and follows the story of a mother who must save her children from a malevolent spirit who is trying to steal them. Read ahead to find out where to watch The Curse of La Llorona online.

Where to watch The Curse of La Llorona online?

The Curse of La Llorona is based on the Latin American folklore of La Llorona and follows a story from 1973. The film received negative reviews on its release and has an IMDb rating of 5.3 out of 10. The film has a duration of 1 hour and 33 minutes and is available to watch on Netflix.

Where was The Curse of La Llorona filmed?

According to Visual Hollywood, The Curse of La Llorona was entirely shot in and around Los Angeles with Anna's home (Linda Cardellini) being found in the West Adams district. Several interior and exterior sets were constructed at a multi-purpose space nearby. Some parts of the movie are filmed in California.

Lesser known facts about the film

According to IMDb, The Curse of La Llorona is the second film in The Conjuring Universe to not feature, or reference, Ed and Lorraine Warren. It is also the first spin-off to feature an antagonist who didn’t appear in the main parts of the film series.

A theatre in Montreal, Quebec was supposed to play the film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, but this film played instead and it caused the children in the audience to run out crying.

This film is marked as the first of two movies in The Conjuring Universe to be released in 2019, the second is Annabelle Comes Home and it was also the first time The Conjuring Universe released two movies in the same year.

A look at Conjuring movies in order

The Conjuring (2013) Annabelle (2014) The Conjuring 2 (2016) Annabelle: Creation (2017) The Nun (2018) The Curse of La Llorona (2019) Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

