Where To Watch 'Venom'? Know From Where You Can Download The Marvel Movie Online

Tom Hardy will soon reprise his role as Venom in the sequel movie titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Marvel movie focuses on a superhero who defends the planet Earth from alien symbiotes. The sequel for Tom Hardy's Venom is set to release on September 24, 2021. Before catching the latest instalment of the Venom series, here is where to watch Venom online.

Where to watch Venom online?

Venom is a 2018 movie based on the Marvel Comics of the same name. Tom Hardy plays a journalist, Eddie Brock who gets affected by the only surviving specimen of a symbiote making him Venom. The movie's star cast also features Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott among others.

The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for the US audience in HD for $12.99 USD (Rs 954). In India, the entire movie is available for viewers to download from YouTube for Rs 80. Canadian Marvel fans can watch Venom on Netflix. Since the movie's sole distributor is Sony Pictures Releasing, it is not available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar like other Marvel movies.

The plot of Venom

An investigation, conducted by Life Foundation, studying the existence of life in space finds a comet covered in symbiotic organisms. They collected four samples to research and study on Earth. When one of the samples escapes from a ship in Malaysia, it causes trouble for the researchers. They discover that the symbiote can only survive by attaching itself to an oxygen breathing host.

Many of the test subjects end up dying due to the symbiote's invasion of their bodies but a journalist named Eddie Brock ends up surviving. The tiny organism takes over his entire body and causes havoc in his life. When the other symbiote plan an invasion on Earth Eddie takes on the responsibility to save the planet

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is bankrolled by Columbia Pictures along with Arad Productions, Tencent Pictures, Pascal Pictures, Matt Tomalch Productions, and Marvel Entertainment. The panel of producers include Avi Arad, Matt Tomalch and Amy Pascal.

Image: Still from Venom

