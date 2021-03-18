Where To Watch Yes Day? The Family Entertainment Brings Back The Yes Day Challenge

Yes Day dives into one family’s thrilling day when they have their yes day as they planned. Since the parents are known for telling no to their three children almost every time, Allison Torres (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos Torres (Edgar Ramírez) are willing to go to any extent – even get arrested – to succeed in the 24-hour-long yes day. The movie is adapted from a book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld with the same title. The synopsis for the children’s book reads, “No matter how silly the request, there is one day a year when kids always receive a positive response: Can I have pizza for breakfast? YES! Can we have a food fight? YES! Can I stay up really late? YES!” Playing the children are Jenna Ortega as Katie Torres, Julian Lerner as Nando Torres and Everly Carganilla as Ellie Torres. The 90-minute entertainment following the Torres’ “whirlwind day of fun and adventure” definitely calls for a Yes Day streaming. Here is where to watch Yes Day.

Where To Watch Yes Day?

For anyone wanting to do a Yes Day streaming, the movie is available on Netflix. If you do not have an account on Netflix, the Over The Top content platform offers four subscription plans. The cheapest plan worth Rs 199 which only allows for viewing on phone and tablet to the Premium one worth Rs 799 using which you can stream a 4K+HDR print of the movie on any device. The other options include the Basic plan costing Rs 499 and the Better plan costing Rs 649 which let users watch movies in 480p and 1080p respectively.

Since the family entertainment’s release on Netflix on March 12, the movie has inspired many to do their own Yes Day. Some are posting about it on social media with #yesdaychallenge. Here is a fun fact. According to a Youtube video titled “How Many Times Do They Say 'Yes' in Yes Day?” posted by Netflix, they say ‘yes’ 81 times.

During the movie’s press release interview, Garner who acted and produced the film, said she was inspired to start her own Yes Days after reading the children’s book. Garner said that when she read the book to her daughter, the kid loved the idea and wanted a yes day for herself. And that is what she asked for once as a Christmas present. The actor added that they have had a yes day every year, with the only exception being the last year.

Image Courtesy: Yes Day (Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.