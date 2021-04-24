Where Was 'After Life' Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Ricky Gervais Show

After Life is a British dark comedy series that is led by Ricky Gervais and premiered on Netflix on March 8, 2019, followed by a second season on April 24, 2020. The show revolves around Tony, who is having a tough time dealing with his wife Lisa’s death. Read along and find out where was After Life filmed.

Where was After Life filmed?

According to Atlas of Wonders, the show is set in Hemel Hempstead, which is a historic town in Hertfordshire near Luton, which is a part of the Greater London Metropolitan area. The office of Tambury Gazette, where Tony is employed is filmed at the centre of Hemel Hempstead, nearby situated are The Old Town Hall, Gadebridge Park and St Mary's Church. Apart from this, shops, restaurants and pubs like Jordan’s Antique Centre and others are real businesses that are open to the public. The street where Tony’s house is located, is Vale of Health, while some scenes are also filmed at Beaconsfield.

More about After Life

The show is created, written, executive produced and directed by Ricky Gervais who also plays the lead role of Tony Gervais. The first and second season of the show was streamed in March 2019 and April 2020, respectively while a third season was announced by the makers on May 6, 2020. After Life is produced by Charlie Hanson under the banner Derek Productions Limited, while cinematography was led by Martin Hawkins and editing was done by Jo Walker.

The show consists of six episodes each season with a run time of 25-30 minutes. It chronicles the life of Tony, who is finding it difficult to deal with the death of his wife Lisa Johnson, who passed away from breast cancer. He also toys with the idea of suicide but decides to live long enough and punish the world for taking away his wife too soon, for which he says and does whatever he wants to. The show is set in Tambury, a fictional town where Tony works as a journalist for the local newspaper, the Tambury Gazette.

Promo Source: Still from After Life trailer