Where Was 'Any Which Way You Can' Filmed? List Of Filming Locations Of The Film

The action comedy film, Any Which Way You Can released back in the year 1980. The movie is a sequel to the superhit comedy film Every Which Way but Loose, that released in the year 1978. The film has often left numerous fans wondering, "where was Any Which Way You Can shooting locations". Here is a list of Any Which Way You Can filming locations.

Where was 'Any Which Way You Can' filmed?

According to IMDb, here is a list of filming location of Any Which Way You Can

Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, 25 North Cache Drive, Jackson, Wyoming, USA

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA

Palomino Nightclub - 6907 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

Snow King Resort Hotel, 400 East Snow King Avenue, Jackson, Wyoming, USA

California Living Museum - 14000 Alfred Harrell Highway, Bakersfield, California, USA

U.S. 101 & Interstate 405, Los Angeles, California, USA

Jackson Hole Airport, Jackson, Wyoming, USA

New York City, New York, USA

San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California, USA

Jackson Town Square, Jackson, Wyoming, USA

(Conclusion of the big fight when Philo knocks out Jack Wilson with his one hand)

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA

Jackson, Wyoming, USA

Wyoming, USA

Bakersfield, California, USA

Plot of 'Any Which Way You Can'

Any Which Way You Can is a story about a trucker turned into a prizefighter and his brother and their pet orangutan. The three of them together have a series of misadventures involving the mob, corrupt cops, motorcycle gangs and pretty dames. The movie explores how they dodge their problems and attempt to make things turn in their favour.

'Any Which Way You Can' review

The movie has received 6.2/10 stars on IMDb by over 17 thousand users. The movie has garnered 51 per cent rating on Metacritic.

Cast of 'Any Which Way You Can'

The cast of Any Which Way You Can include Clint Eastwood as Philo Beddoe and Sondra Locke as Lynn Halsey Taylor. The movie was directed by Buddy Van Horn and produced by Robert Daley and Fritz Manes. The supporting cast includes Geoffrey Lewis as Orville Boggs, Ruth Gordon as Zenobia 'Ma' Boggs, William Smith as Jack Wilson, Barry Corbin as Zack Tupper, Harry Guardino as James Beekman, Michael Cavanaugh as Patrick Scarfe and James Gammon as the bartender among others.

