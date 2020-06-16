Where Was 'Artemis Fowl' Filmed? Here Are The Locations Where This Disney Movie Was Shot

Artemis Fowl is a British American science fantasy film, which released on May 29, 2020. The film is based on the 2001 novel, which goes by the same name, and was written by Irish author Eoin Colfer. The film narrates the story of Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old Irish prodigy who teams up with a dwarf, his faithful servant, and a fairy in order to rescue his father, Artemis Fowl Sr. The trailer has left many fans in awe of the picturesque Artemis Fowl filming locations. Read on to find where was Artemis Fowl filmed?

Where was Artemis Fowl filmed?

Disney’s Artemis Fowl like many other fantasy fiction films is set in a variety of different locations. Fans will be surprised to know that among other places, Artemis Fowl filming locations also include the continent of Asia. Here is a list of Artemis Fowl filming locations.

Artemis Fowl filming locations

Northern Ireland

While most of the film was shot in Northern Ireland, some locals have also revealed the specific Artemis Fowl shooting local locations. These locations include Ireland’s breathtaking Whiterocks Beach and the historic Dunluce Castle. Locals also tweeted pictures of the shoots happening in Portrush, a tiny resort town in Northern Ireland. Magheracross viewing point between Portrush and Bushmills was also utilised by the makers of Artemis Fowl. As per local reports, the A2 coastal road was reportedly shot during the filming.

Disney at Portrush: Kenneth Branagh (shades) filming Artemis Fowl at Whiterocks

📸@troggscom pic.twitter.com/KcNkP0DVuJ — I ❤ North Coast (@ILoveNorthCoast) June 15, 2018

London, UK

Artemis Fowl filming locations also included London. However, it must be noted that the makers opted for shooting the film at Longcross Studios in Surrey, instead of any outdoor shooting location.

Adventure and thriller films like Brad Pitt’s World War Z, Daniel Craig’s Skyfall, and Fast & Furious 6 starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson have been filmed here as well. And now Artemis Fowl has been added to the list of adventure movies shot here.

Disney’s #ArtemisFowl, written by Eoin Colfer, is currently filming in London 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/25igJPvzzY — kris turnbull (@artdirectionk) April 25, 2018

@JamesTCobbler just had this beauties come in.

From longcross film studios. They will getting worn in the film “Artemis Fowl”

Keep your eyes out #famousshoes pic.twitter.com/zBKYvJtIz6 — jordan gallop (@gallopjordan) February 20, 2018

Vietnam and Taiwan

Artemis Fowl shooting locations included Vietnam's rich cultural city of Ho Chi Minh. All the scenes from the film set in a Vietnamese City have actually been filmed here. As mentioned earlier, Ho Chi Minh City is an important setting for Artemis Fowl. Fans would be pleased to know that the scenes set in the Vietnamese city were actually filmed there. So, snippet’s from Artemis Fowl’s shoot schedule in Vietnam were shared by Ferdia Shaw, who plays the lead role in the film.

Where to watch Artemis Fowl?

Currently, Artemis Fowl is only available on Disney Plus. Disney Plus is Disney’s subscription-based streaming service and also have many Pixar and Marvel movies available on it. The movie was supposed to release on May 3, 2020, in cinemas but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the date was postponed.

