Where Was Autumn In The Vineyard Filmed? Know All About The Location

Autumn in the Vineyard movie is the first part of the three movies in a series which premiered in 2016. The American-Canadian movie revolves around Francesca Baldwin and Nate DeLuca. Set in the backdrop of the town of St. Madeleine, California, the duo has a strained history. However, Francesca Baldwin and Nate DeLuca discover that they share ownership of a vineyard and start learning to trust each other. They also get past their romantic relationship, which ended on a sour note. Here is everything you need to know about the filming of Autumn in the Vineyard and other things. Read on:

Where was Autumn in the Vineyard filmed?

Autumn in the Vineyard movie is an adaptation of St Helena Vineyard book series by ace author Marina Adair. The filming of Autumn in the Vineyard started in August 2016. Autumn in the Vineyard shooting location was River Stone winery near Oliver and Osoyoos in the South Okanagan Valley in British Columbia.

The Autumn in the Vineyard shooting location is home to about 170 wineries such as River Stone Estate Winery in Oliver. It is a rarely known fact that Okanagan Valley is compared to Napa Valley in California. Moreover, apart from the filming of Autumn in the Vineyard movie, the second instalment also took place in Okanagan Valley.

Autumn in the Vineyard movie plot

The romantic drama movie features Rachael Leigh Cook as Frankie Baldwin and Brendan Penny as Nate DeLuca in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of Frankie, an ambitious young lady. She hires an outsider for help and purchases a Sorrento farm. However, after buying it impulsively, Frankie gets to know that she co-owns the land with her ex-boyfriend. So, the duo plans to compromise and manage the property after resolving their issues.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Autumn in the Vineyard review

The Hallmark Original movie aired on October 8, 2016. It garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the viewers alike. According to IMDb, the average ratings that the Autumn in the Vineyard movie received were 6.6 out of 10. Many of them lauded the chemistry between the leading stars. The shooting location of the film also garnered massive attention.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Also read: Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Daughter: 3 Things To Know About True Thompson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.