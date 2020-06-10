Where Was 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' Filmed? Read Here To Know

It has been nearly 30 years since the last film in the Bill and Ted series released. The third movie of the franchise will be releasing soon. Bill and Ted Face the Music is the third film in the quirky, time travelling comedy series. This film will give fans the closure that they have been exciting for 30 years now.

The trailer of Bill and Ted Face the Music gives the fans a look into what the Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves will be doing this time as a part of their crazy adventure. This film has been shot at many different locations. Read here to know more about the film and its shooting location here.

Bill and Ted Face the Music shooting locations

This time around, we will be seeing Alex Winters's Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves's Ted “Theodore” Logan, writing good songs to literally saves the world. The buddies who have their own band named Wyld Stallyns will be put against all odds to make music in the funny time travelling movie. The third film in the franchise has been shot in several locations. Read here to know more about shooting locations of the film.

It was reported that the film started its shooting on June 17, 2019, and the shoot was completed in August of 2019. It was also reported that the shoot of the film happened in the city of New Orleans. Other than this, the shoot of the film was taking place in a school in California but it was later clarified that the shoot happened at the San Dimas school in Arizona.

About Bill and Ted Face the Music

In the third film, the audience will be seeing the duo making new songs to save the world. But like any other people, they are too lazy to do it and travel in the future to simply steal songs from their future selves. This is going to be exciting as it is the final adventure fans are going to see the Bill and Ted time travel for music.

It is not clear when Bill and Ted Face the Music will hit the theatres as most of the theatres have been shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was originally supposed to release on August 21, 2020, but it seems like this also will not be happening. The trailer and the poster also are indicating that the film will release "this summer" but no fixed date or place of release has been decided yet.

