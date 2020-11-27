Where Was 'Blazing Saddles' Filmed? See Filming Locations Of Mel Brooks' Directorial

Blazing Saddles is a satirical Western comedy film that was released in 1974. The movie is directed by Mel Brooks and featured Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder, Carol Arthur, and many others in the lead roles. The movie was written by Brooks, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, Norman Steinberg, and Al Uger. Read on to know about Where was Blazing Saddles filmed?

ALSO READ| Carol Arthur Of 'Blazing Saddles' Passes Away At 85, Son David Pays Tribute

Where was 'Blazing Saddles' filmed?

According to scvhistory portal, Blazing Saddles filming location predominantly includes Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, at Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce, and at Rosamond.

Warner Bros. lot in Burbank

According to the movies-locations portal, the major portions of the film was shot in Warner Bros' backlot in Burbank, especially the fight scenes.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Rockstar' Filmed? See Details About Rockstar Filming Locations

Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce

Filming of Blazing Saddles also took place in Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce. many movies have been filmed in this area including The Flintstones, Star Trek (2009), Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey and Apache. According to scvhistory.com, the climax scene with Hedley Lamarr was filmed here. The locations of Vasquez Rocks are often used for the distinct rock formations in the location.

Rosamond, California

According to itsfilmedthere portal, the opening credits of the Blazing Saddles which led to the first scene with the Railroad construction was shot at Rosamund. The produced used a location along the Mojave-Tropico Road in Rosamond, to shoot for a portion of the film as well.

Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Los Angeles

The Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Boulevard, which is currently known as TLC Chinese Theatre was also used to film Blazing Saddles.

ALSO READ| 'Love Aaj Kal' Filming Locations: Where Were Both The Imtiaz Ali Movies Filmed?

Recently, Carol Arthur, who was most popularly known for her work in Blazing Saddles, passed away on November 1. She had worked with Mel Brooks in three other films apart from Blazing Saddles, which included Silent Movie in 1976, Robin Hood: Men in Tights in 1993 and Dracula: Dead and Loving It in 1995. She played smaller roles on television shows like Rhoda, Alice, What’s Happening, St. Elsewhere and Sanford and Son. Her last known work was on the TV series 7th Heaven back in 2004. Here is a trailer of the classic movie Blazing Saddles.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Meet Me At Christmas' Filmed? Know The Film's Stunning Filming Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.