Where Was 'Bloodsport' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of This Martial Art Movie

Bloodsport traces the life journey of a US army captain called Frank Drux (played by Jean-Claude Van Damme). While sneaking into Senzo Tanaka's house, a ninjutsu master in their locality, Frank gets caught, and his personality impresses Tanaka. In turn, Tanaka trains Frank in different Taijutsu and ninjutsu alongside his son, Shingo. When Shingo dies, Tanaka passes his mantle to Frank as he considers him his son.

Frank then gets invited into an illegal martial arts competition in Hong Kong and proves that he is connected to the Tanaka Clan. Frank decides to avenge his new friend Jackson's defeat and dramatically beats the evil champion Li at the last moment by relying on blind fighting. Later, he returns to the US after winning the championship. Are you interested to know where was Bloodsport filmed? Read till the end of the article to know more.

Shooting locations

According to the fast-rewind, Hong Kong was the main location where Bloodsport was filmed. The East Lake Hotel was a fictitious hotel where Drux stayed with his friend Jackson during the Kumite Tournament. The exterior of a building with the Majesty Chinese Restaurant was shown in the film as the hotel. This building is located at the Crossing of Wing Hing Street and Hing Fat Street and is located opposite Victoria Park.

According to Jmesgriffiths, the Peninsula Hotel also served as an important location among all the Bloodsport shooting locations. This is the hotel where the US military crime investigation officers Helmer and Rawlins stay after appearing in Hong Kong. The hotel's exterior was featured in the scene when these two officials cross the road and jump over the traffic barrier to catch Drux.

The Mody road served as the perfect backdrop for the chasing scenes among the Bloodsport filming locations. The crossing of the Mody Road, Hanoi Road, and Hart Avenue is seen when Drux pauses once while Rawlins and Helmer are chasing him.

Another chasing scene was also shot near the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter. Here, the two intelligence officers fall on the river canal as Drux can evade them.

The tram network of Hong Kong also featured among Bloodsport filming locations. In the movie, Drux is seen taking a tram ride after visiting his injured friend Jackson. He also discovered the face of his opponent Li in the window.

The Lions Pavilion was also included among the Bloodsport shooting locations. The Victoria peak in Lion Pavilion was the place where Drux is seen performing his side splits.

Reviews

Despite its commercial success, the movie was panned by the critics. It still enjoys its cult status as an action movie. According to Rotten Tomatoes' official site, the movie only got a below-average score of 40% from the critics. But, it got a good audience score of 74%. Movie review site Metacritic gives this movie a Metascore of 29 out of 100 from the critics' end.

