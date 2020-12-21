Where Was 'Boyz N The Hood' Filmed? List Of Shooting Locations Of The Film

Boyz n the Hood is an American coming of age film that was released in 1991. The movie has won several awards and accolades and was a hit at the box office. A number of fans of the film have often searched for “Where was Boyz n the Hood filmed" or "Boyz n the Hood filming locations". So here is a list of Boyz n the Hood shooting locations for you to see.

Where was Boyz n the Hood filmed?

Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, California, USA

Woodworth Avenue - Inglewood, California, USA

South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, California, USA

Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, USA

Seoul To Seoul Liquor Los Angeles, California, USA

Other shooting locations include

Woodworth Elementary School

West Jefferson Boulevard

Angelus Funeral Home

Lawrence Street, Inglewood, California, USA

Woodworth Avenue, Inglewood, California, USA

Eat-a-Burger

West 104th Street, Inglewood, California, USA

The above information is sourced from IMDb

Plot of Boyz n the Hood

The plot of the film revolved around a boy called Tre Styles. He is sent to live with his father as his mother hopes that he shall learn some wisdom and valuable life lessons. However, Tre is resentful towards his father who keeps trying to teach him responsivity lessons.

Even though Tre is resentful, his father attempts to pass on his wisdom whenever he can. One of Tre’s best friends gets arrested for shoplifting and is sent to jail for 7 years. The movie takes a time jump of 7 years.

The movie takes a seven-year leap and Tre is seen as a young man who is more mature than his peers. However, after his friend is released from jail, certain events take place that change the lives of the boys forever. The movie shows that the boys are filled with vengeance and swear to take revenge for their “brother’s” death. The question lingers, will Tre be able to stay away from the violence and make a better life for himself?

Boyz n the Hood Review

Boyz n the Hood received a lot of praise from fans and critics alike. The movie has received 7.8/10 stars on IMDb by over 1 lakh 24 thousand users. Moreover, the film has got 96% on Tomatometer and 93% on Audience Score at Rotten Tomatoes website. The audience score was given by 1,44,297 users over the years.

Cast of Boyz n the Hood

The film is written and directed by John Singleton. The movie stars Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr, Morris Chestnut and Laurence Fishburne in key roles. Watch the trailer of the film below.

