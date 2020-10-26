Where Was 'Christmas On Ice' Filmed? Details Of Location Of This Holiday Season Film

Christmas on Ice is a romantic movie that stars Abigail Klein and Ryan Cooper in the lead roles. The film was directed by John Stimpson. The plot of the film revolves around how a figure skater and a hockey player work hard together to stop the mayor from closing the local skating rink. Here are details about the filming location of Christmas on Ice.

Where was Christmas on Ice filmed?

If you wondered where was Christmas on Ice filmed? Then according to Distractify, the filming of Christmas on Ice took place in Worcester, Mass. According to the report, the real-life Worcester Common Oval Skating Rink was used as the setting for the story. The report also stated that parts of the movie were filmed at the Crompton Place shopping centre.

The report suggested that anyone from Worcester or who lives in the area will be familiar with the background sights. According to the report, Christmas on Ice filming location also included the nearby Massachusetts town of Shrewsbury. It lent to more realism to the movie that had a standard romantic holiday feels to it.

When was the movie filmed?

According to the report, the TV and film industry faced a big issue due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Many of the shooting was halted because of the same. However, Christmas on Ice was wrapped in February 2020 before the nationwide lockdown was announced, as reported. The report suggested that it was good news for Lifetime which needed movies to add to its It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie lineup.

More about It’s a Wonderful Lifetime

The report stated that Lifetime’s holiday movie lineup doesn’t end with Christmas on Ice. It begins on October 23 and lasts well into December. Other Lifetime movies include Forever Christmas which follows the story of a reality TV producer who falls for the subject of her show, The Christmas Aunt which stars Keshia Knight Pulliam as an aunt who returns to take care of her niece and nephew during the holidays. However, during that time she falls in love with her childhood best friend.

Image Credits: Still from 'Christmas on Ice'

