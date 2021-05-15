Where Was Clovehitch Killer Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Thriller Movie

Clovehithch Killer is an American thriller film released in 2018 and directed by Duncan Skiles. The film stars actors like Dylan McDermott, Charlie Plummer, Samantha Mathis, and several others. The film revolves around a family which is torn apart when the son finds some disturbing images in his father's possession. The son starts suspecting his father for the murder of thirteen girls which was done ten years ago. The dramatic scenes of the film take place in a small town. Read on to find out where was Clovehitch Killer filmed.

Where was Clovehitch Killer filmed?

According to a report by IMDB, major portions of Clovehitch Killer were filmed in Kentucky, USA. Some parts of the movie were also shot in an area named Middletown in Kentucky. In an interview with the Daily Dead website, Clovehitch Killer director Duncan Skiles said that the primary locations of the film are done in the Louisville area of Kentucky. He even added that they shot the film in 25 days from October to November and so it the shooting spanned into Halloween and the election of Donald Trump. He even revealed that Halloween was an appropriate day for shooting some scenes of the film.

Clovehitch Killer cast and crew

Actors like Dylan McDermott, Charlie Plummer, Samantha Mathias, Madisen Beaty, and Brenna Sherman are a part of the cast of Clovehitch Killer. Duncan Skiles directed the film whereas Christopher Ford wrote the screenplay of the movie. Luke McCoubrey helmed the cinematography department whereas Megan Books and Andrew Hasse edited the film.

Clovehitch Killer Plot

The film revolves around a character called Tyler who is a 16-year old kid living in a small town of Kentucky. The town is haunted by the memory of Clovehitch Killer who is an infamous serial killer that strangled 13 known female victims before apparently disappearing ten years earlier. Tyler takes out his father’s truck one day and finds some disturbing images that make him suspect that his father has something to do with Clovehitch Killer. Tyler investigates further and takes the help of a friend. However, Don starts suspecting Tyler’s behavior. Don clarifies that the photographs were of uncle Rudy who becomes paralyzed after the guilt drove him to a suicide attempt. But, Tyler’s friend isn’t satisfied with this explanation and starts investigating the case more deeply on his own.

