Where Was 'Cold Pursuit' Filmed? Here're Filming Locations Of The Liam Neeson Starrer

Cold Pursuit is an action thriller film starring Liam Neeson in the lead role. The film is about a grieving snowplow driver, who seeks revenge against the killer of his son. The movie is shot at beautiful locations which have often left netizens wondering, "where was Cold Pursuit filmed?" and "Cold Pursuit filming locations". Here is a list of Cold Pursuit shooting locations according to IMDB, read on to know.
Cold Pursuit has got a rating of 6.2/ 10 by over 58 thousand users on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a rating of 49% on the Audience Score and 69% on Tomatometer. On Metacritic, the movie has been given a rating of 57%.
Cold Pursuit released in February 2019 and was directed by Hans Petter Moland. The film stars Liam Neeson in the lead role Nels Coxman and Laura Dern has portrayed his wife in the film, Grace Coxman. Other cast members include Micheal Richardson, Michael Eklund, Bradley Stryker, Wesley MacInnes, Tom Batemen and Domenick Lombardozzi in pivotal roles.
