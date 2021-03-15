Last Updated:

Where Was 'Cold Pursuit' Filmed? Here're Filming Locations Of The Liam Neeson Starrer

Here is a list of filming locations of the Liam Neeson starrer 'Cold Pursuit'. Read on to know more details about the same

Cold Pursuit is an action thriller film starring Liam Neeson in the lead role. The film is about a grieving snowplow driver, who seeks revenge against the killer of his son. The movie is shot at beautiful locations which have often left netizens wondering, "where was Cold Pursuit filmed?" and "Cold Pursuit filming locations". Here is a list of Cold Pursuit shooting locations according to IMDB, read on to know.

Where was 'Cold Pursuit' filmed?

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Fernie, British Columbia, Canada

Kananaskis Country, Alberta, Canada

  • The Fortress Mountain shown in the film has been shot at Kananaskis Country, Alberta in Canada.

Empress Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

  • The Ski Resort shown in the movie was filmed at the Empress Hotel, Victoria in British Columbia in Canada.

Cold Pursuit review

Cold Pursuit has got a rating of 6.2/ 10 by over 58 thousand users on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a rating of 49% on the Audience Score and 69% on Tomatometer. On Metacritic, the movie has been given a rating of 57%.

Cast of Cold Pursuit

Cold Pursuit released in February 2019 and was directed by Hans Petter Moland. The film stars Liam Neeson in the lead role Nels Coxman and Laura Dern has portrayed his wife in the film, Grace Coxman. Other cast members include Micheal Richardson, Michael Eklund, Bradley Stryker, Wesley MacInnes, Tom Batemen and Domenick Lombardozzi in pivotal roles.

Here is a list of some more movies shot at Vancouver British Columbia

  • Superman and Lois
  • Criminal Minds
  • Resident Alien
  • The Flash
  • The Terror
  • Snowpiercer
  • The Good Doctor
  • Firefly Lane

Here is a list of more movies shot at Fernie, British Columbia, Canada

  • Hot Tub Time Machine
  • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
  • The Movie Out Here
  • Drop In
  • Double Booked
  • Rocky Times
  • Steeper & Deeper
  • Deep In

Here is a list of several other movies shot at Kananaskis Country in Alberta in Canada

  • Heathland
  • Inception
  • The Revenant
  • Brokeback Mountain
  • X2: X-Men United
  • Seventh Son
  • The Bourne Legacy
  • How It Ends
  • Going the Distance

Here is a list of some more movies shot at Empress Hotel, Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.

  • Year Of the Dragon
  • Love At First Dance
  • Knight Moves
  • Harry in Your Pocket
  • Victoria and Vancouver: Gateways to Canada
  • H.M.S. Bounty Sails Again!
  • The Amazing Race Canada
