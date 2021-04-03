Where Was Concrete Cowboy Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of The 2021 Drama Film

Concrete Cowboy, released on April 2, 2021, on Netflix is a movie based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri. The release of the film was slated for 2020 but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later on, Netflix acquired the distribution rights for its release in 2021. Ricky Staub, making his directorial debut, filmed the entire movie in a popular city of the U.S. state. Take a look at where was Concrete Cowboy filmed and know more about the movie.

Where was Concrete Cowboy filmed?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

According to reports by the Philadephia Inquirer, Concrete Cowboy filming locations majorly included in and around the city of Philadelphia city of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania. To make the Concrete Cowboy filming locations look authentic, the makers chose the location of the Northern part of the city to show the locality where actually the real urban cowboys lived rather than creating a set for the same. Many of the scenes were filmed at the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in order to showcase the authentic look of local cowboys.

When was Concrete Cowboy filmed?

Filming of the movie began in August 2019 in North Philadelphia after the announcement of some of the cast members who were supposed to join the team. It was also stated that Ricky Staub got the idea for the plot of his movie when he saw a man riding a horse in the streets of Philadelphia and later came to know about the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club leading to Greg Neri’s novel, Ghetto Cowboy.

Concrete Cowboy, plot, cast & more

The movie follows the life of a young 15-year-old boy living in Detroit, who is sent to live with his estranged father and explores the life of local urban cowboys of Philadelphia. The movie also depicts a topsy-turvy relationship of a father and son. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. The cast of the movie includes some of the prolific actors namely Idris Elba as Harp, Caleb McLaughlin as Cole, Byron Bowers as Rome, Jharrel Jerome as Smush, Clifford "Method Man" Smith as Leroy, Ivannah-Mercedes as Esha, Lorraine Toussaint as Nessie, Devenie Young as Trina and a few others.

Image Source- Still from Concrete Cowboy trailer