Where Was 'Cowboys And Aliens' Filmed? Details About The Shooting Locations And More

Cowboys and Aliens is a science fiction Western film that released in 2011 and is directed by Jon Favreau. The film stars Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford and Olivia Wilde among others. The story is about a man who enters the town of Absolution with no memory of how he turned up in the desert. Later, he becomes the people's only hope when aliens attack suddenly. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6 out of 10. Read ahead to find out where was Cowboys and Aliens filmed and know more about Cowboys and Aliens shooting locations.

Where was Cowboys and Aliens filmed?

According to Movie-Locations.com, the interior scenes of Cowboys and Aliens were filmed on the Universal studio backlot in Los Angeles. The exterior shots were taken in New Mexico, where the story takes place. Several locations one sees in the movie also served as the backdrop to multiple golden-age Western scenes, such as the Bonanza Creek Ranch, where movies such as The Cowboys and The Man from Laramie were filmed. Plaza Blanca, USA, is also one of the Cowboys and Aliens filming locations that were previously used in films such as 3:10 to Yuma and The Legend of the Lone Ranger.

Lesser known facts about the Cowboys and Aliens movie

According to IMDb, The director of the film was constantly harassed with demands to shoot or convert the film in 3-D but he stated that Westerns should only be shot on film.

Daniel Craig was chosen for the film because of his distinct liking for Steve McQueen.

Robert Downey Jr. was set to play Zeke Jackson (a former Union Army gunslinger) but stepped back due to scheduling conflicts. However, within a month, the character was re-named Jake Lonergan and Downey Jr. was replaced with Daniel Craig.

Harrison Ford wanted to go bareheaded in the film and not wear a hat but was convinced to wear a hat as the film is a Western.

Harrison Ford and Olivia Wilde are the only ones in the cast to wear a Six-Gun holster for rapid draw, in the front with the gun not on the side like so many other films showing Cowboys on the side draw.

Steve Oedekerk was originally set to write and direct the film but stepped back later.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM COWBOYS AND ALIENS TRAILER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.