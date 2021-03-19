Where Was 'Deadly Illusions' Filmed? Here Are The Shooting Locations Of The Thriller

Kristin Davis starrer Deadly Illusions is Netflix’s new psychological thriller film. The film explores how the thin line between reality and imagination often gets blurred when one is overcome by desire and emotions. The film stars Sex and The City fame Kristin Davis and actor Dermot Mulroney in the lead roles. Helmed by Anna Elizabeth James, the film revolves around Mary, an author who returns to writing after a long hiatus. To focus on her writing, she hires a babysitter for her twins. However, the baby sitter named Grace is not who she seems to be, as her dark past meddles with her present. Find out where was Deadly Illusions filmed and more details about its plot.

About Deadly Illusions' plot

Deadly Illusions was released on Netflix on Thursday, March 18. The film revolves around Mary Morrison (Kristin Davis), who is a successful author and has taken a hiatus from her work. The author is apprehensive about her return to the job as she has the responsibility of taking care of her twins. Mary’s friend Elaine suggests she hire a full-time babysitter to help her focus on her work.

After interviewing a string of young girls, Mary finds an attractive young woman named Grace who strikes a great rapport with the twins. Soon Grace starts to make her way through everyone’s hearts in the family. She even spends intimate moments with Mary herself, while also enticing her husband Tom.

However, Mary soon realizes that Grace isn’t registered with the company that employees babysitters. As things take a dark turn Mary finds her friend Elaine stabbed to death with a pair of scissors on the floor of her home. Left aghast by the horrific turn of events, Mary ventures to Grace’s hometown to learn more about her past and background. When the truth is unearthed she rushes home to protect her family before any damage is done.

Where was Deadly Illusions filmed?

According to Deadly Illusions credit, the film was shot primarily in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The credits reveal that the film was shot in places like CABQ Riverside Park, Hoffmantown Shopping Center and Isleta Resort and Casino. While watching the film, fans must have noticed that coastal drone shots have been featured in the movie. Those drone shots have been taken in Marin County, California.

When was Deadly Illusions filmed?

A report in HITC reveals that, Deadly Illusions was filmed in 2019. Here is a full list of Deadly illusions filming locations. See below.

CABQ Riverside Park

Hoffmantown Shopping Center

Isleta Resort and Casino

the Ranchers Club at the Crowne Plaza

Albuquerque Country Club

Amy Biehl High School

Towneplace Suites North

Copperfield’s Books

Kit Carson Park

Gibson Medical Center

Le Chantilly bakery

uStudios, Laguna Blvd

Bobby Foster Road & Toad Road.

