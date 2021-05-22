Where Was 'Detective Pikachu' Filmed? Know All About The 2019 Ryan Reynolds Starrer

Detective Pikachu was released in the year 2019 and was based on the Pokémon franchise created by Satoshi Tajiri and serving as a loose adaptation of the 2016 video game of the same name. Ryan Reynolds stars as the voice and facial motion capture of Pikachu, with Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy in live-action roles. The story follows a former Pokémon Trainer Tim Goodman and Pikachu while they uncover the mysteries of Tim's father's disappearance. If you liked the movie, read to know where was Detective Pikachu filmed.

A look at Detective Pikachu filming locations

As per omega underground, the filming began on January 15, 2018, in London, England and Denver, Colorado. Later on, the filming location was shifted to Shepperton Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, and Minley Woods in Hampshire, rural areas of Colorado, just outside Denver and Colorado Springs; and Scotland. Other than this, some part of the film was also shot on Anchor Wharf at the Chatham Historic Dockyard in Kent.

As per IMDb, the realistic style of Pokémon was based on the artwork by R.J. Palmer. The movie marked the first Pokémon movie that Warner Bros. has released since Pokémon 3 the Movie: Spell of the Unown (2000). As per the official website of the movie, the film's visual effects were provided by the Moving Picture Company (MPC), Framestore, Image Engine, Rodeo FX, and Instinctual VFX. Most of the visual effects were done by the same team behind The Jungle Book, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and The Lion King.

More about Detective Pikachu

The film went on to become the second-highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time behind Warcraft. It earned $433 million at the box office. Just before the release of the movie, the development of the sequel was announced. The screenplay was written by Rob Letterman, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit and Derek Connolly, from a story by Hernandez, Samit and Nicole Perlman. The movie is the first live-action Pokémon film, as well as the first live-action film based on a Nintendo game property since Super Mario Bros. (1993).

