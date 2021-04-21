Last Updated:

Where Was 'Flip That Romance' Shot? Check Out Its Filming Locations

Flip That Romance is a 2019 rom-com that premiered on the Hallmark Channel. Let's take a look at the picturesque filming locations of Flip That Romance.

Written By
Shrudi Shyam
flip that romance filming location

Source: Hallmark Channel Website


Flip That Romance is a 2019 rom-com that premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 16, 2019. The story of the film revolves around two rival house flippers, Jules Briggs (Julie Gonzalo) and Lance Waddell (Tyler Hynes) who find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. The film will next be streaming on Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 6:00 pm/5:00c. While the romance was loved by many, the picturesque frames were also highly appreciated. Let's take a look at the filming location of Flip That Romance.

Flip That Romance filming location

British Columbia, Canada

Flip That Romance was a part of Hallmark Channel's Spring Fever line-up and much like their other films, Flip That Romance filming location was chosen to be Canada. British Columbia, Canada has a beautiful landscape and became the shoot location for many films such as Deadpool, Godzilla, Twilight, etc. The film was extensively shot in various parts of Vancouver and across British Columbia.

Check out this post from the opening shot of the film:

Here's Fiona Vroom who plays Teri in the movie sharing an ariel view of the beautiful location:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fiona Vroom (@fionavroom)

Sidney, British Columbia

One of the major filming location of Flip That Romance is the seaside town of Sidney. The picturesque lanes and serene neighbourhood made for some really good frames in the film. It proved to be the perfect backdrop for this romantic tale. 

READ | Where was 'Tropic Thunder' filmed? Know the filming locations of this satire-action film

The Farmer’s Daughter transformed into Kat’s Cafe

Jule's favourite spot to hang out and chill with her girlfriend Teri or her best friend Kenny is Kat's Cafe. The team of Flip That Romance chose a famous fromagerie and wine bar called The Farmer’s Daughter and transformed it into Kat’s Cafe. When in Sidney, British Columbia, one should definitely make it a point to visit The Farmer’s Daughter to indulge in their wide range of cheese and unique wine collection.

READ | Where was 'City on a Hill' filmed? Filming locations, cast, and plot details of this show
The Farmer's Daughter Cheese Shop

Source: The Farmer's Daughter Facebook Page

The Farmer's Daughter Cheese Shop

Source: The Farmer's Daughter Facebook Page

Fiona Vroom(Teri) shares a picture from Kat's Cafe:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fiona Vroom (@fionavroom)

Filming of Flip That Romance

Many Hallmark Channel movies have been filmed in Vancouver Canada. Filming of Flip That Romance was done in Vancouver from January 17, 2019, to February 6, 2019. Here are some behind the scene pictures from the shoot.

READ | Where was Concrete Cowboy filmed? Check out the filming locations of the 2021 drama film
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joy Noltze (@joynoltze)

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT