Where Was 'Flip That Romance' Shot? Check Out Its Filming Locations

Flip That Romance is a 2019 rom-com that premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 16, 2019. The story of the film revolves around two rival house flippers, Jules Briggs (Julie Gonzalo) and Lance Waddell (Tyler Hynes) who find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. The film will next be streaming on Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 6:00 pm/5:00c. While the romance was loved by many, the picturesque frames were also highly appreciated. Let's take a look at the filming location of Flip That Romance.

Flip That Romance filming location

British Columbia, Canada

Flip That Romance was a part of Hallmark Channel's Spring Fever line-up and much like their other films, Flip That Romance filming location was chosen to be Canada. British Columbia, Canada has a beautiful landscape and became the shoot location for many films such as Deadpool, Godzilla, Twilight, etc. The film was extensively shot in various parts of Vancouver and across British Columbia.

Sidney, British Columbia

One of the major filming location of Flip That Romance is the seaside town of Sidney. The picturesque lanes and serene neighbourhood made for some really good frames in the film. It proved to be the perfect backdrop for this romantic tale.

The Farmer’s Daughter transformed into Kat’s Cafe

Jule's favourite spot to hang out and chill with her girlfriend Teri or her best friend Kenny is Kat's Cafe. The team of Flip That Romance chose a famous fromagerie and wine bar called The Farmer’s Daughter and transformed it into Kat’s Cafe. When in Sidney, British Columbia, one should definitely make it a point to visit The Farmer’s Daughter to indulge in their wide range of cheese and unique wine collection.

Source: The Farmer's Daughter Facebook Page

Filming of Flip That Romance

Many Hallmark Channel movies have been filmed in Vancouver Canada. Filming of Flip That Romance was done in Vancouver from January 17, 2019, to February 6, 2019. Here are some behind the scene pictures from the shoot.

