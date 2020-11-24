Where Was 'Free State Of Jones' Filmed? Know More About The Historical War Film

The Free State of Jones is a movie based on the life of Newton Knight. Knight, who was an activist and a confederate deserter who served as a battlefield nurse for the Confederate army and how he realised that he is on the wrong side. The story follows his life journey. The story offers the life stories of Knight in a cinematic way and offers some realistic views on the Civil War of America. It offers a heart-wrenching take of Knight’s journey to fight racial inequality after the civil war and how his family suffers a lot due to the slavery system.

The movie stars talented actors like Matthew McConaughey in the titular role, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mahershala Ali, Keri Russell, Christopher Berry, Sean Bridgers, Jacob Lofland, and Thomas Francis Murphy in main roles. Free State of Jones filming locations involved places in New Orleans.

Details about some of the famous places where Free State of Jones was filmed

According to reports by Nola.com and IMDb, Bush La, the fields in the rural area of St. Tammany Parish Community of Bush, which is one hour north to the main town of New Orleans, serves as the backdrop for the extensive and realistic battle scenes. This place also served as the hospital site for the Confederate Army. It also involved the scenes of the famous “Hanging Tree” where the Confederate army used to lynch three loyal followers of Newton Knight.

The round Table club, the business place of the local academic organization at St. Charles Avenue, is also another prominent place among the Free State of Jones shooting locations. It serves as the interior sets for the movies. This location was used to recreate the Confederate Command HQ, the location of the Jones County Council meeting and also served as the set for the justice of peace office from the movie.

The Buckner Mansion, a very famous antique house at the Lower Garden District in New Orleans, also served as the house of James Eakins, the home of the abusive plantation master. It is also a famous location for shooting and has appeared in other notable movies and web series.

The Hidden Oaks Golf course, situated in the Parish Community of Brathwaite, also served as the shack of Moses, the farm of Newton and Rachel and other places.

The Evergreen Plantation was used to recreate the set of Eakins Plantation and its cotton field and slaves' shacks.

The Creedmoor Plantation, a St. Bernard Parish Property, was also used as a shooting spot. It was used to recreate the Slice Hotel, which served as the Confederate Army headquarter.

Free State of Jones review

The movie gathered average to good reviews from critics. Rotten Tomatoes gave 5.5 on ten while IMDb users have rated it 6.9. The New York Times selected this movie as “Critic’s Pick” and Richard Broody applauded this movie.

