Where Was 'Friday The 13th' Part 2 Filmed? Here Are Major Filming Locations

It's October 31 and kids are already bracing themselves for trick or treating, while adults are preparing to dress up in the most outlandish outfits. There are many reasons to love Halloween, the candies, the parties and the liberty to dress up in an outlandish outfit and not be judged for it are just a few of them. One of the best Halloween film series of all times is the Friday the 13th series. Helmed by Steve Miner, the film stars Amy Steel, John Furey and Adrienne King in the lead role and is the perfect spine-chilling Halloween flick one needs. Read on to find out, “Where was Friday the 13th part 2 filmed?”

'Friday the 13th' part 2 filming locations

Where was 'Friday the 13th' Part 2 filmed?

According to a report in Friday the 13th Franchise page, Friday the 13th part 2 movie was primarily shot in Connecticut, USA. The filming locations for the second installment were kept in the New England area so that there could be a nice continuity to the sequel's predecessor. The report further reveals that the opening scene for Friday the 13th part 2 movie was shot New Preston, Connecticut. Moreover, all the downtown Crystal Lake shots and the casino/bar where the counsellor's visit takes place was also filmed in the same area. It is unfortunate that the casino burned down a few years ago.

The neighbourhood where Alice (Adrienne King) lives is in Waterbury while the building which was used to film the interior of Alice's house was in Torrington. The Torrington house, which was one of the Friday the 13th part 2 shooting locations, is now a drug treatment centre called The McCall Foundation. The spooky isolated camp featured in the film was actually a lodge in North Spectacle Pond; Kent, Connecticut.

Friday the 13th part 2 movie: The plot

The 1981 movie chronicles around the events that take place months after Alice beheaded psycho killer/mother Pamela Voorhees at Camp Crystal Lake. The survivor Alice is still traumatized in the wake of the murders. Also, fans come to know that Mrs Voorhees' son Jason never drowned and died, he was very much alive the whole time and had seen Alice behead Mrs Voorhees. Jason hunts down Alice soon and murders her. Fast forward five years a camp counsellor-in-training program begins at Packanack Lodge, right near Camp Crystal Lake. As teenagers in the program start snooping around Camp Crystal Lake, they start getting killed violently one by one.

Friday the 13th part 2 review

On its IMDb page, the film has scored 6.1 stars out of 10. In the comments section of the IMDb page, a fan dubbed the movie as being entertaining. In Rotten Tomatoes audience score the film was only able to get 48 per cent.

