Where Was 'Godmothered' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

Disney is known for offering some great Christmas-themed movies during the holiday season. Godmothered is a refreshing new story about fairy godmothers of this genre. It stars Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher in pivotal roles. Read on to know where was Godmothered filmed.

Godmothered plot

In the Godmothered movie, a young fairy godmother Eleanor(Jillian Bell) is out on an adventure to prove that the world still has importance for the fairy godmothers. She tracks down the 20-year-old girl who once wrote her a letter. It turns out that this young lady is now a middle-aged single mother, Mackenzie(Isla Fisher), who has given up her hope of a fairytale-like life. Eleanor tries to prove Mackenzie wrong and once again wants people to believe in the fairy Godmother. The Godmothered movie is filled with fun and adventure and, of course, magic.

Where was 'Godmothered' filmed?

So, wondering about where was Godmothered filmed? Godmothered is based in Boston, and the movie is exclusively filmed in Boston and other parts of the Massachusetts area. According to HITC, this film's shooting was completed in January 2020. The main locations included Beacon Hill, The Both End, and the Government Center.

The cast and crew took all the measures to maintain hygiene and safety methods during this COVID-19 pandemic. Some scenes were also shot in Charlestown, Boston Public Garden, and The City Hall. A few private homes were also decorated with lights and decorations to recreate the movie's Christmas vibe.

According to TheCinemaHolic, North Square was extensively featured in this movie. The local businesses extended their hand for the movie shooting. The whole place has a Christmas decoration with lights, tinsel, and Christmas trees. The popular local Italian restaurant Mamma Maria also was among the many shooting locations. This popular restaurant is located at 3 North Square.

Marblehead, the coastal town, was also among the prime filming locations. This small town, which is 16b miles away from Boston, has a strong presence throughout the movie. A part of Washington Street and the famous local café named Mookie's at Mugford was used for shooting. The whole location was closed off to complete shooting.

The Mugford Hotel and Bar was recreated at the Tory's Jewelry store. It is situated at 106 Washington Street. The St-Jean Baptiste Church was used as the training institute for the fairy godmothers. The interior of the building was used to recreate the fictitious training academy. Some other locations included Moody Street, Merrimack Street, and Aiken Street.

Godmothered movie reviews

Godmothered got mostly positive responses from the critics and the movie lovers for its modern take on fairytale and offering a funny and magical movie during the holidays. It is contemporary yet classical and successfully captures the essence of the festive season. It got 68% critics approval rate and a 68% score from the audience on the website, Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Metacritic, Godmothered got an average rating of 47 out of 100 from the movie critics. IMDB, on the other hand, offered an above-average rating of 6.2 out of 10.

