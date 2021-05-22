Where Was 'Heartland' Filmed? Find Out Filming Locations And Other Details About The Show

Heartland premiered for the first time on October 14, 2007, and has been renewed for 14 seasons so far, with the latest ending on March 21, 2021. The Canadian show stars Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston and Alisha Newton in pivotal roles. Scroll along to find out the show’s filming locations and more.

A look at Heartland filming locations

According to CBC, Heartland has been shot mostly in and around the High River area in Atlanta, with some of the sequences shot in studios and at the location nearby Calgary. However, a flood in the area in June 2013, the standing set for Maggie’s Diner was damaged. Fortunately, the main sets of Heartland remained safe and the script for season seven was rewritten so as to move the shooting locations from the fictional town of Hudson to Inglewood, which is a historic neighbourhood in Calgary downtown.

Shortly after the floods, Calgary Studios offered a behind the scenes tour for fans who paid for a one–day Heartlanders for High River fundraiser. They were able to raise up to $80,000 which helped the town to recover. Some of the show’s scenes were also filmed at the interiors of an abandoned military base, Currie Barracks.

More about Heartland

The show is developed by Murray Shostak, while Suzan Aynscough, Tina Grewal, Jamie Paul Rock and Dean Bennett have produced it. The show is bankrolled by the banners SEVEN24 Films and Dynamo Films, with Genesis International and Entertainment One distributing it. Heartland’s executive producers include Heather Conkie, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall and Michael Weinberg.

The show is adapted from the book series of the same name authored by Lauren Brooke and follows the story of sisters Amy Fleming and Louise Fleming at their family ranch in Alberta. The ranch is locally known as Heartland, where the girls live with their widowed grandfather Jack Bartlett and father Tim Fleming. The family also has a farmhand who resides with them, named Ty Borden. During the time at the ranch, they experience the ups and downs of life together, the siblings and everyone else in the family grows closer and forms a bond that gets better as time passes.

Image: Heartland Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.