Where Was 'Hillbilly Elegy' Filmed? Here Are The Details About The 2020 Movie

Hillbilly Elegy is a movie based on J.D. Vance’s 2016 memoir ”Hillbilly Elegy: A Memory of a Family and a Culture in Crisis”. This movie shows the life of Marines soldier named Vance, who spent days in war-torn Iraq. It also depicts how this Appalachian born man struggles for his identity and how he becomes a successful venture capitalist after being a Marine veteran. For people wondering where was Hillbilly Elegy filmed, read on:

Where was 'Hillbilly Elegy' filmed?

As per an article published by DECIDER, the moviemakers choose Middletown as one of the main Hillbilly Elegy filming locations. Since Vance grew up in this area, it offered a realistic backdrop to tell the story of the capitalist. A part of the movie was shot in this city.

The common spots for Hillbilly Elegy shooting locations include the Harrison Street neighbourhood, where Vance used to live. The other popular locations were SK steel and other well-known business establishments in that city.

Some iconic scenes like the lunch scenes of the movie were shot in the famous Triple Moon Coffee Shop in Middletown. Besides that, another iconic place among the Hillbilly Elegy filming locations was the local pharmacy in the Harrison Street neighbourhood. In this location, the titular character actor is seen picking up the medicines with a prescription.

The movie was also partly shot in Ohio. Viewers can find many streets and shops from Ohio in the backdrop of Hillbilly Elegy.

Georgia, Atlanta is another place where Hillbilly Elegy was filmed. For the opening outdoor scenes of J.D, the director chose to recreate Kentucky in Clayton, Although Clayton does not have the same vibe as Kentucky, it is still a part of the Appalachian mountain. This place helped them to show the Appalachian roots of Vance accurately.

The team also took effort and recreated the original family home of Vance to make sure it provided a realistic approach to the story. According to an article by The Sun, the shooting of this movie started on 12th June 2019 in Atlanta and the shoot was wrapped up a month later in Middletown, Ohio.

'Hillbilly Elegy' review

The 'Hillbilly Elegy' review was fairly average. The critics praised the acting of the lead actors but they criticized the screenplay. Rotten Tomato gave it 4.6 on 10 while MetaCriticgave in 40 out of 100.

